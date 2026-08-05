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DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation List Released for CW Quota at admission.uod.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 17:42 IST

The Delhi University (DU) has released the Mid-Entry Allocation list for CW Quota for the second round on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The list has been released as a PDF on the website for candidates to check and proceed with the admissions.

DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation List Released for CW Quota at admission.uod.ac.in
DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation List Released for CW Quota at admission.uod.ac.in
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DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the Mid-Entry Allocation list for CW Quota for the second round. Candidates of CW category will be able to check their status online on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The list has been released as a PDF on the website for candidates to check and proceed with the admissions. 

Official Notice: CW Quota Round-2 Mid-Entry Allocation

DU PG CW Ward Admission 2026: Important Note

While proceeding with the admissions, candidates must ensure that they keep the following points in mind: 

  • The minimum scores are applicable only for the Programme + Department/College where the allocations are done in the concerned round.
  • Allocations are based on programme-specific eligibility, merit, CW Priority, availability of seats, and tie-breaking rules.
  • The University strives for accuracy. However, applicants are encouraged to report discrepancies, if any, to the Admission Branch, University of Delhi, for timely resolution.
  • The final decision regarding admissions rests solely with the University and is subject to verification and compliance.

DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation for CW Ward 

Candidates can check the following table to know the round 2 allocation status: 

DEPARTMENT/COLLEGE/CENTRE

PROGRAMME

CW PRIORITY

ADMISSION CATEGORY

MINIMUM ALLOCATION SCORE

Campus Law Centre

LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)

VI

C1 CW

119

Cluster Innovation Centre

Master of Science (MATHEMATICS EDUCATION)

VI

C1 CW

121

Delhi School of Journalism

Master of Arts (Journalism) (Journalism)

V (X)

C1 CW

12

Department of Adult Continuing Education and Extension

M.A.TOURISM MANAGEMENT

VI

C1 CW

115

Master of Arts(Life Long Learning & Extension)

VI

C1 CW

121

Department of African Studies

Master of Arts(African Studies)

VI

C1 CW

123

Master of Arts(African Studies)

VIII

C1 CW

123

Department of Anthropology

Master of Science (Forensic Science)

VI

C1 CW

140

Department of Biochemistry SDC

Master of Science (Biochemistry)

V (VIII)

C1 CW

89

Department of BioPhysics SDC

Master of Science (Biophysics)

VI

C1 CW

189

Department of Botany

Master of Science (Botany)

VI

C1 CW

135

Master of Science (Botany)

VI

C2 CW

109

Department of Chemistry

Master of Science(Chemistry)

VI

C1 CW

31

Department of Commerce

MASTER OF COMMERCE

VI

C1 CW

70

MASTER OF COMMERCE

VI

C2 CW

54

Department of Computer Science

Master of Computer Application

VI

C1 CW

195

Master of Science (Computer Science)

VI

C1 CW

199

Master of Science (Computer Science)

VI

C2 CW

185

Department of East Asian Studies

Master of Arts (East Asian Studies)

VI

C1 CW

123

Department of Economics

Master of Arts (Economics)

IV

C1 CW

121

Master of Arts (Economics)

V (VIII)

C1 CW

194

Master of Arts (Economics)

VI

C2 CW

247

Department of Education

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SCIENCE)

VI

C1 CW

87

Bachelor of Education(Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: COMMERCE))

VI

C1 CW

156

Department of Electronics Science SDC

Master of Science (Electronics)

VI

C1 CW

63

Department of English

Master of Arts (English)

III

C1 CW

99

Master of Arts (English)

VI

C1 CW

153

Master of Arts (English)

VI

C2 CW

135

Department of Environmental Studies

Master of Arts (Environmental Studies)

VIII

C1 CW

131

Department of Genetics SDC

Master of Science (Genetics)

V (VIII)

C1 CW

128

Department of Geography

Master of Arts (Geography)

VI

C1 CW

162

Department of Hindi

Master of Arts (Hindi)

VI

C1 CW

101

Department of History

Master of Arts (History)

IV

C1 CW

70

Master of Arts (History)

VI

C1 CW

159

Master of Arts (History)

VI

C2 CW

122

Department of Library and Information Science

Bachelor of Library & Information Science

IV

C1 CW

104

Bachelor of Library & Information Science

VI

C1 CW

54

Department of Mathematics

Master of Science (Mathematics)

VI

C1 CW

68

Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies

Master of Arts (Comparative Indian Literature)

VI

C1 CW

103

Master of Arts (Comparative Indian Literature)

VI

C2 CW

69

Department of Operational Research

MASTER OF Science (OPERATIONAL RESEARCH)

VI

C1 CW

126

Department of Physics and Astrophysics

Master of Science (Physics)

VI

C1 CW

31

Master of Science (Physics)

VIII

C1 CW

26

Department of Political Science

Master of Arts (Political Science)

I

C1 CW

160

Master of Arts (Political Science)

IV

C1 CW

170

Master of Arts (Political Science)

V (X)

C1 CW

97

Master of Arts (Political Science)

VI

C1 CW

207

Master of Arts (Political Science)

VI

C2 CW

149

Department of Psychology

Master of Arts (Psychology)

V (X)

C1 CW

136

Master of Arts (Psychology)

VI

C1 CW

228

Master of Arts (Psychology)

VI

C2 CW

212

Department of Psychology SDC

Master of Arts (Applied Psychology)

IV

C1 CW

171

Master of Arts (Applied Psychology)

IV

C2 CW

65

Department of Social Work

Master of Arts (Social Work)

VI

C1 CW

177

Department of Sociology

Master of Arts (Sociology)

VI

C1 CW

262

Master of Arts (Sociology)

VI

C2 CW

242

Department of Statistics

Master of Science (Statistics)

VI

C1 CW

70

Department of Zoology

Master of Science (Zoology)

V (X)

C1 CW

36

Master of Science (Zoology)

VI

C1 CW

157

Master of Science (Zoology)

VI

C2 CW

129

Dr BR Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research

Master of Science(Biomedical Science)

V (VIII)

C1 CW

128

Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu. (VI)

(U.G)-BACHELOR OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL EDUCATION - V.I.) COURSE

VI

C1 CW

121

Institute of Home Economics

Master of Science (FABRIC & APPAREL SCIENCE)

VIII

C1 CW

46

Institute of Informatics and Communication

Master of Science (Informatics)

VI

C1 CW

90

Lady Irwin College

(U.G)-BACHELOR OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL EDUCATION - I.D.) COURSE

VI

C1 CW

147

Bachelor of Education (Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: HOME SCIENCE))

VI

C1 CW

109

Master of Science (Food and Nutrition)

VI

C1 CW

113

Master of Science (Human Development and Childhood Studies)

VIII

C1 CW

46

Master of Science(Development Communication & Extension)

VI

C1 CW

113

Master of Science (FABRIC & APPAREL SCIENCE)

VI

C1 CW

113

Master of Science(Resource Management and Design Application)

VI

C1 CW

113

Law Centre I

LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)

V (X)

C1 CW

134

LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)

VI

C1 CW

37

LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)

VIII

C1 CW

-3

Law Centre II

LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)

VI

C1 CW

54

LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)

VIII

C1 CW

43

LLM-2 Years

Master of Law (LLM)

VI

C1 CW

195

LLM-3 Years

Master of Law (LLM)

VI

C1 CW

190

Maharshi Valmiki College of Education

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SCIENCE)

VI

C1 CW

75

Bachelor of Education(Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: LANGUAGES))

VI

C1 CW

170

Bachelor of Education (Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SOCIAL SCIENCE))

VI

C1 CW

144

Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB)

Master of Arts (English)

VI

C1 CW

41

Master of Arts (English)

VIII

C1 CW

110

Master of Arts (History)

VIII

C1 CW

100

Master of Arts (Political Science)

VI

C1 CW

81

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SCIENCE)

VI

C1 CW

84

Bachelor of Education(Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: LANGUAGES))

VI

C1 CW

167

Bachelor of Education(Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SOCIAL SCIENCE))

VI

C1 CW

146

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 17:42 IST

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