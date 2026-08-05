DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation List Released for CW Quota at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the Mid-Entry Allocation list for CW Quota for the second round. Candidates of CW category will be able to check their status online on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The list has been released as a PDF on the website for candidates to check and proceed with the admissions.

Official Notice: CW Quota Round-2 Mid-Entry Allocation

DU PG CW Ward Admission 2026: Important Note

While proceeding with the admissions, candidates must ensure that they keep the following points in mind: