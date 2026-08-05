DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation List Released for CW Quota at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) has released the Mid-Entry Allocation list for CW Quota for the second round on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The list has been released as a PDF on the website for candidates to check and proceed with the admissions.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the Mid-Entry Allocation list for CW Quota for the second round. Candidates of CW category will be able to check their status online on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The list has been released as a PDF on the website for candidates to check and proceed with the admissions.
Official Notice: CW Quota Round-2 Mid-Entry Allocation
DU PG CW Ward Admission 2026: Important Note
While proceeding with the admissions, candidates must ensure that they keep the following points in mind:
- The minimum scores are applicable only for the Programme + Department/College where the allocations are done in the concerned round.
- Allocations are based on programme-specific eligibility, merit, CW Priority, availability of seats, and tie-breaking rules.
- The University strives for accuracy. However, applicants are encouraged to report discrepancies, if any, to the Admission Branch, University of Delhi, for timely resolution.
- The final decision regarding admissions rests solely with the University and is subject to verification and compliance.
DU PG Admission 2026: Round 2 Mid-Entry Allocation for CW Ward
Candidates can check the following table to know the round 2 allocation status:
|
DEPARTMENT/COLLEGE/CENTRE
|
PROGRAMME
|
CW PRIORITY
|
ADMISSION CATEGORY
|
MINIMUM ALLOCATION SCORE
|
Campus Law Centre
|
LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
119
|
Cluster Innovation Centre
|
Master of Science (MATHEMATICS EDUCATION)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
121
|
Delhi School of Journalism
|
Master of Arts (Journalism) (Journalism)
|
V (X)
|
C1 CW
|
12
|
Department of Adult Continuing Education and Extension
|
M.A.TOURISM MANAGEMENT
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
115
|
Master of Arts(Life Long Learning & Extension)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
121
|
Department of African Studies
|
Master of Arts(African Studies)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
123
|
Master of Arts(African Studies)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
123
|
Department of Anthropology
|
Master of Science (Forensic Science)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
140
|
Department of Biochemistry SDC
|
Master of Science (Biochemistry)
|
V (VIII)
|
C1 CW
|
89
|
Department of BioPhysics SDC
|
Master of Science (Biophysics)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
189
|
Department of Botany
|
Master of Science (Botany)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
135
|
Master of Science (Botany)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
109
|
Department of Chemistry
|
Master of Science(Chemistry)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
31
|
Department of Commerce
|
MASTER OF COMMERCE
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
70
|
MASTER OF COMMERCE
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
54
|
Department of Computer Science
|
Master of Computer Application
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
195
|
Master of Science (Computer Science)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
199
|
Master of Science (Computer Science)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
185
|
Department of East Asian Studies
|
Master of Arts (East Asian Studies)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
123
|
Department of Economics
|
Master of Arts (Economics)
|
IV
|
C1 CW
|
121
|
Master of Arts (Economics)
|
V (VIII)
|
C1 CW
|
194
|
Master of Arts (Economics)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
247
|
Department of Education
|
Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SCIENCE)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
87
|
Bachelor of Education(Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: COMMERCE))
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
156
|
Department of Electronics Science SDC
|
Master of Science (Electronics)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
63
|
Department of English
|
Master of Arts (English)
|
III
|
C1 CW
|
99
|
Master of Arts (English)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
153
|
Master of Arts (English)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
135
|
Department of Environmental Studies
|
Master of Arts (Environmental Studies)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
131
|
Department of Genetics SDC
|
Master of Science (Genetics)
|
V (VIII)
|
C1 CW
|
128
|
Department of Geography
|
Master of Arts (Geography)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
162
|
Department of Hindi
|
Master of Arts (Hindi)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
101
|
Department of History
|
Master of Arts (History)
|
IV
|
C1 CW
|
70
|
Master of Arts (History)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
159
|
Master of Arts (History)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
122
|
Department of Library and Information Science
|
Bachelor of Library & Information Science
|
IV
|
C1 CW
|
104
|
Bachelor of Library & Information Science
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
54
|
Department of Mathematics
|
Master of Science (Mathematics)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
68
|
Department of Modern Indian Languages and Literary Studies
|
Master of Arts (Comparative Indian Literature)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
103
|
Master of Arts (Comparative Indian Literature)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
69
|
Department of Operational Research
|
MASTER OF Science (OPERATIONAL RESEARCH)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
126
|
Department of Physics and Astrophysics
|
Master of Science (Physics)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
31
|
Master of Science (Physics)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
26
|
Department of Political Science
|
Master of Arts (Political Science)
|
I
|
C1 CW
|
160
|
Master of Arts (Political Science)
|
IV
|
C1 CW
|
170
|
Master of Arts (Political Science)
|
V (X)
|
C1 CW
|
97
|
Master of Arts (Political Science)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
207
|
Master of Arts (Political Science)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
149
|
Department of Psychology
|
Master of Arts (Psychology)
|
V (X)
|
C1 CW
|
136
|
Master of Arts (Psychology)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
228
|
Master of Arts (Psychology)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
212
|
Department of Psychology SDC
|
Master of Arts (Applied Psychology)
|
IV
|
C1 CW
|
171
|
Master of Arts (Applied Psychology)
|
IV
|
C2 CW
|
65
|
Department of Social Work
|
Master of Arts (Social Work)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
177
|
Department of Sociology
|
Master of Arts (Sociology)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
262
|
Master of Arts (Sociology)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
242
|
Department of Statistics
|
Master of Science (Statistics)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
70
|
Department of Zoology
|
Master of Science (Zoology)
|
V (X)
|
C1 CW
|
36
|
Master of Science (Zoology)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
157
|
Master of Science (Zoology)
|
VI
|
C2 CW
|
129
|
Dr BR Ambedkar Center for Biomedical Research
|
Master of Science(Biomedical Science)
|
V (VIII)
|
C1 CW
|
128
|
Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu. (VI)
|
(U.G)-BACHELOR OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL EDUCATION - V.I.) COURSE
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
121
|
Institute of Home Economics
|
Master of Science (FABRIC & APPAREL SCIENCE)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
46
|
Institute of Informatics and Communication
|
Master of Science (Informatics)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
90
|
Lady Irwin College
|
(U.G)-BACHELOR OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL EDUCATION - I.D.) COURSE
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
147
|
Bachelor of Education (Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: HOME SCIENCE))
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
109
|
Master of Science (Food and Nutrition)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
113
|
Master of Science (Human Development and Childhood Studies)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
46
|
Master of Science(Development Communication & Extension)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
113
|
Master of Science (FABRIC & APPAREL SCIENCE)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
113
|
Master of Science(Resource Management and Design Application)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
113
|
Law Centre I
|
LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)
|
V (X)
|
C1 CW
|
134
|
LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
37
|
LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
-3
|
Law Centre II
|
LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
54
|
LL.B (BACHELOR OF LAW) (NC)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
43
|
LLM-2 Years
|
Master of Law (LLM)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
195
|
LLM-3 Years
|
Master of Law (LLM)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
190
|
Maharshi Valmiki College of Education
|
Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SCIENCE)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
75
|
Bachelor of Education(Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: LANGUAGES))
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
170
|
Bachelor of Education (Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SOCIAL SCIENCE))
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
144
|
Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB)
|
Master of Arts (English)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
41
|
Master of Arts (English)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
110
|
Master of Arts (History)
|
VIII
|
C1 CW
|
100
|
Master of Arts (Political Science)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
81
|
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
|
Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SCIENCE)
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
84
|
Bachelor of Education(Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: LANGUAGES))
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
167
|
Bachelor of Education(Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (PEDAGOGY COURSES: SOCIAL SCIENCE))
|
VI
|
C1 CW
|
146
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.