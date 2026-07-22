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DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Revised Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 14:15 IST

The Delhi university (DU) has released the revised schedule for Spot admissions for two year postgraduate programmes today, July 22, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Revised Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here
DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Revised Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here
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DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the revised schedule for Spot admissions for two year postgraduate programmes today, July 22, 2026. Candidates will need to check the important dates on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the revised schedule, candidates will be able to  

Revised Schedule - Spot Round Admission Round I

DU PG Admission 2026 Spot Round 1: Revised Schedule

The University of Delhi announces admissions to spot round 1 for Postgraduate programs for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule:

TASK

TIME AND DATES

Days 

UPGRADE ROUND

Declaration of allocations for candidates who had opted for "Upgrade"

July 22, 2026

Wednesday

Departments/Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications

July 22 - 24, 2026 till 4:59 PM 

Wednesday - Friday

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates

July 24, 2026 till 11:59 PM

Friday

SPOT ROUND - I

Display of Vacant Seats for SPOT ROUND-I

July 25, 2026

Saturday

Candidates to Apply for SPOT ROUND - I

July 25 - 26, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Saturday - Sunday

Declaration of allocations for SPOT ROUND - I

July 29, 2026

Wednesday

Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat

July 29 - 31, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Wednesday - Friday

Departments/Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications

July 29 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Wednesday - Saturday

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates

August 2, 2026 till 4:59 PM

Sunday

Candidates who applied for CSAS (PG) -2026 but were not admitted to a programme can opt to apply to the respective Programme/s by choosing a spot round for that programme from their dashboard. Candidates are also advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 14:15 IST

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