DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Revised Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the revised schedule for Spot admissions for two year postgraduate programmes today, July 22, 2026. Candidates will need to check the important dates on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the revised schedule, candidates will be able to

Revised Schedule - Spot Round Admission Round I

DU PG Admission 2026 Spot Round 1: Revised Schedule

The University of Delhi announces admissions to spot round 1 for Postgraduate programs for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule: