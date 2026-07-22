DU PG Admission 2026: Spot Round 1 Revised Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Important Dates Here
The Delhi university (DU) has released the revised schedule for Spot admissions for two year postgraduate programmes today, July 22, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the revised schedule for Spot admissions for two year postgraduate programmes today, July 22, 2026. Candidates will need to check the important dates on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the revised schedule, candidates will be able to
Revised Schedule - Spot Round Admission Round I
DU PG Admission 2026 Spot Round 1: Revised Schedule
The University of Delhi announces admissions to spot round 1 for Postgraduate programs for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule:
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TASK
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TIME AND DATES
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Days
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UPGRADE ROUND
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Declaration of allocations for candidates who had opted for "Upgrade"
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July 22, 2026
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Wednesday
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Departments/Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications
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July 22 - 24, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Wednesday - Friday
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Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
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July 24, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Friday
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SPOT ROUND - I
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Display of Vacant Seats for SPOT ROUND-I
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July 25, 2026
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Saturday
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Candidates to Apply for SPOT ROUND - I
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July 25 - 26, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Saturday - Sunday
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Declaration of allocations for SPOT ROUND - I
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July 29, 2026
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Wednesday
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Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
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July 29 - 31, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Wednesday - Friday
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Departments/Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications
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July 29 - August 1, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Wednesday - Saturday
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Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates
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August 2, 2026 till 4:59 PM
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Sunday
Candidates who applied for CSAS (PG) -2026 but were not admitted to a programme can opt to apply to the respective Programme/s by choosing a spot round for that programme from their dashboard. Candidates are also advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above.
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