DU PG Admissions 2026: Revised Seat Matrix Out for One-Year PG Programmes; Check Course-Wise Intake
The University of Delhi has released the revised seat matrix for admission to one-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. A total of 2,565 seats are available across 44 programmes, with the updated course-wise and category-wise intake now available on the official admission portal.
DU PG 2026 Seat Matrix: The University of Delhi (DU) has published the revised seat matrix for admissions to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the updated matrix, a total of 2,565 seats are available across 44 programmes offered by the Faculties of Arts, Commerce, and Science. Candidates can check the revised course-wise and category-wise seat distribution on the official admission portal admission.uod.ac.in.
The updated seat matrix also includes language and specialised postgraduate programmes. DU has clarified that the number of seats mentioned is provisional and may be revised further if required.
DU PG Admissions 2026: Highest Seat Intake Across Programmes
Among the one-year PG programmes, MA English, MA Hindi, MA Economics, MA History, MA Philosophy, MA Political Science, MA Sanskrit, MCom, MSc Computer Science, and MSc Mathematics have the highest intake, with 126 seats each.
The category-wise distribution for these programmes is:
- Unreserved (UR): 49 seats
- OBC (NCL): 32 seats
- SC: 18 seats
- ST: 9 seats
- EWS: 12 seats
- PwBD: 6 seats
Seat Matrix for Other Programmes
Several other postgraduate programmes have 63 seats each, including MSc Botany, MSc Chemistry, MSc Electronics, MSc Physics, MSc Zoology, MA Applied Psychology, MA Psychology, and postgraduate courses in Hindustani and Karnataka Music. Meanwhile, MA Geography has 106 seats, while MSc Statistics offers 54 seats.
DU PG 2026-2027 Seat Matrix PDF Download
Revised Seat Matrix Also Includes Language, Specialised Programmes
The revised seat matrix also covers language programmes such as Arabic, Bengali, French, German, and Persian, along with specialised courses including MSc Biomedical Sciences, MSc Environmental Science, MSc Food and Nutrition, and Environmental Studies, detailing category-wise seat allocation for each programme.
DU PG Correction Window Closes
The correction window for admissions to DU’s one-year postgraduate programmes closed on August 1, 2026, at 12 pm. During this period, registered candidates were allowed to make changes to their personal and academic details before the admission process moves to the next stage.
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