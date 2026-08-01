DU PG Admissions 2026: Revised Seat Matrix Out for One-Year PG Programmes; Check Course-Wise Intake

DU PG 2026 Seat Matrix: The University of Delhi (DU) has published the revised seat matrix for admissions to its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the updated matrix, a total of 2,565 seats are available across 44 programmes offered by the Faculties of Arts, Commerce, and Science. Candidates can check the revised course-wise and category-wise seat distribution on the official admission portal admission.uod.ac.in.

The updated seat matrix also includes language and specialised postgraduate programmes. DU has clarified that the number of seats mentioned is provisional and may be revised further if required.

DU PG Admissions 2026: Highest Seat Intake Across Programmes

Among the one-year PG programmes, MA English, MA Hindi, MA Economics, MA History, MA Philosophy, MA Political Science, MA Sanskrit, MCom, MSc Computer Science, and MSc Mathematics have the highest intake, with 126 seats each.