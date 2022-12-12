DU PG NCWEB 2022:1st Merit List To Release Today at ncweb.du.ac.in

DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022: Delhi University will release the 1st DU NCWEB admission list today - December 12, 2022. Candidates who applied for the PG courses can check the official DU NCWEB merit list at admission.uod.ac.in or ncweb.du.ac.in. Further, all the shortlisted candidates must apply for the DU PG NCWEB admission against 1st merit list before the deadline.

The admission window for DU PG courses will be available from December 13 to 14, 2022. Once the candidates get approval from the college against the DU PG 1st NCWEB merit list, they must reserve the seats by paying the application fee. The last date to pay the application fee against 1st admission list is December 15, 2022.

DU PG NCWEB 1st Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates for 1st list

Event Date Release of DU NCWEB PG 1st Admission list December 12, 2022 Application against 1st admission list December 13 (10 am) to 14, 2022 (11.59 pm) Verification and approval against 1st admission list by colleges December 13 (10 am) to 15, 2022 (1 pm) Payment of fee against 1st Admission list December 15, 2022, till (12.59 pm)

How to Download DU PG NCWEB 1st Merit List?

The University of Delhi will release the 1st admission list for DU PG NCWEB in online mode. Candidates can check the DU PG NCWEB merit list at admission.uod.ac.in. They can go through these steps to check the DU PG NCWEB 1st merit list -

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NCWEB tab.

On the homepage, click on the NCWEB tab.

Click on the link saying DU PG NCWEB first admission list.

The DU PG NCWEB 1st Admission list will appear on the screen.

DU PG NCWEB 2nd Admission list

As per the schedule released by Delhi University, the 2nd Admission list will be released on December 17, 2022. Candidates must apply against the 1st admission list from December 19 to 20, 2022. However, the last date for the fee payment is December 21, 2022.

