DU PG NCWEB 2022 2nd Merit List To Release Today at admission.uod.ac.in, Check Admission Dates Here

DU PG NCWEB 2022: University of Delhi (DU) will release the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list today- December 19, 2022. Candidates who applied for the PG courses can check and download the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list at the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. Shortlisted candidates must apply for admission against the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list before the deadline i.e.December 21, 2022.

The University will open the application window for PG NCWEB admissions from December 20 to 21, 2022. Afterward, colleges will verify and approve applicants' admissions against the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list. Those who get selected must pay the admission fee before the last date i.e. December 22, 2022.

DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit List- Direct Link (Available Today)

DU PG NCWEB 2022: Admission Dates of 2nd Merit List

Event Date Display of DU PG NCWEB 2nd admission list December 19, 2022 Candidates to apply against 2nd merit list December 20 (10 am) to December 21, 2022 (11.59 pm) Verification and approval of admission by colleges December 20, (10 am) to December 22, 2022(1.00 pm) Fee payment against 2nd merit list December 22, 2022, till 11.59 pm

How to Download DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit List?

The University of Delhi will upload the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list today-December 19, 2022. Candidates can check and download the 2nd merit list on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in or ncweb.du.ac.in. They can adhere to these steps to check the DU PG NCWEB 2nd Merit list-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link PG NCWEB 2nd merit list

Step 3: The DU PG 2nd merit list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the list for future purposes

DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List

Delhi University will be releasing the DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list on December 24, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to apply for admissions against DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list from December 26 to 27, 2022. However, the last date for fee submission against the 3rd merit list is December 28, 2022. If required, the university will release subsequent admission lists and schedules.

