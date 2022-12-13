    DU PG NCWEB 2022 Admission Dates Revised, Check Complete Schedule Here

    Updated: Dec 13, 2022 19:56 IST
    DU PG NCWEB 2022 Admission Dates

    DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has released the revised dates of DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) PG admission 2022. Now, candidates can apply for DU PG NCWEB admission against 1st merit list from December 14 to 15, 2022. The colleges will be verifying and approving DU PG NCWEB admissions from December 14 to 16. 

    Lastly, candidates can make online payments against the admission list till midnight on December 16, 2022. Candidates can check the DU PG NCWEB admission 2022 revised dates on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. They can also go through the table with DU PG NCWEB 2022 admission revised dates provided below for the convenience of candidates. 

    DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates Against 1st Merit List 

    As per the revised schedule, the candidates can apply against 1st DU PG NCWEB list from December 14 to 15, 2022. The verification and approval of the admission of candidates who have applied for 1st admission list can be done from December 14 to 16, 2022. The last date for fee payment is December 16, 2022. Check table below - 

    Events 

    Dates 

    DU PG NCWEB 1st merit list 

    December 13, 2022 (OUT)

    Admission against DU PG NCWEB 1st merit list

    December 14 to 15, 2022

    Verification and approval by colleges 

    December 14 to 16, 2022

    Payment of fees against 1st admission list

    December 16, 2022

    DU PG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates Against 2nd Merit List 

    Events 

    Dates 

    DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list 

    December 19, 2022 (OUT)

    Admission against DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list

    December 20 to 21, 2022

    Verification and approval by colleges 

    December 20 to 22, 2022

    Payment of fees against 2nd admission list

    December 22, 2022

    How to Check DU PG NCWEB Merit List 2022? 

    Candidates will have to visit the official website to check the DU PG NCWEB merit list pdf. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to download DU NCWEB PG admission list - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the home page, click on the - NCWEB section.
    • 3rd Step - Now, click on the - DU PG NCWEB admission list link.
    • 4th Step - The DU NCWEB merit list 2022 will appear on the screen.
    • 5th Step - Download the same and save it for future references. 

