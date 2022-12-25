DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List 2022 Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

DU PG NCWEB Merit List 2022: The University of Delhi has released the DU PG Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) 3rd merit list 2022 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for admission to PG programmes can download the DU NCWEB 3rd merit list at ncweb.du.ac.in. DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board 3rd merit/admission list 2022 will likely to include the category, college and course-wise scores.

The university has released the DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list for subjects including English, Hindi, mathematics, history, philosophy, political science, Sanskrit. Based on the DU NCWEB 3rd merit list 2022, online admission will begin from - December 26. Candidates will be able to apply till December 27, 2022 on the CSAS admission portal and make payment till December 28, 2022.

DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List Admissions 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB admission against 3rd List December 26, 2022 Last date for admission December 27, 2022 College to complete approvals for admission December 26 to 28, 2022 Last day of payment December 28, 2022

How To Download DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List 2022?

The NCWEB admission list for 3rd round is available in the form of a PDF. Candidates who are yet to get admission can download the DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list 2022 by following the steps given below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The 3rd merit list for programmes will appear.

6th Step - Click on the list as per the subject applied for and download the same.

