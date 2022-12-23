DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List 2022 To Release Tomorrow, Know How To Check Here

DU PG NCWEB Merit List 2022: As per the revised schedule, the University of Delhi will release the DU PG Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) 3rd merit list 2022 tomorrow - December 24, 2022. Registered candidates for admission to PG programmes can check the DU NCWEB 3rd merit list in online mode at ncweb.du.ac.in.

DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board 3rd merit/admission list 2022 will likely to include the category, college and course-wise scores. Based on the DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list 2022, online admission will commence from - December 26. Earlier, the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list was delayed and released on December 21.

DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List Admissions 2022 Dates

Events Dates DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List December 24, 2022 DU NCWEB admission against 3rd List December 26, 2022 Last date for admission December 27, 2022 College to complete approvals for admission December 26 to 28, 2022 Last day of payment December 28, 2022

Note: As the DU PG NCWEB 2nd merit list 2022 release was delayed, there might be a chance that the 3rd merit list may be released later. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

How To Check DU PG NCWEB 3rd Merit List 2022?

The NCWEB admission list for 3rd round will be released in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download the DU PG 3rd NCWEB merit list 2022 by following the steps given below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The 3rd merit list for programmes will appear.

6th Step - Click on the list as per the subject applied for and download the same.

