DU PG NCWEB: Cut-off Schedule Released, Check Details at du.ac.in

DU PG NCWEB: Delhi University has issued the cut-off schedule for postgraduate admissions for the academic session 2022-23. As per the timetable, the first admission list is likely to be released on December 12 for DU PG NCWEB. Candidates will have to apply latest by December 14, 2022.

Moreover, the colleges will verify and accept the admissions of the DU PG NCWEB applicants till 1 pm on December 15, 2022. The online payment window against the merit list will be available till 12 pm on December 15. Candidates must check the Du website for all admission-related details.

DU PG NCWEB 2022 Counselling Details

The DU PG NCWEB second cut-off will be posted on December 17. Applicants who are eligible can apply till December 20 against the 2nd admission list of DU PG NCWEB. Also, the third admission list of DU PG NCWEB will be out on December 23 at the online portal. Candidates can apply against the DU PG NCWEB 3rd admission list till December 27.

Students participating in the DU PG NCWEB Admissions 2022 must check if they have been shortlisted for admission. Earlier, the University of Delhi released the revised schedule of DU PG admission. According to the revised schedule, applicants could apply against the DU PG first merit list till 11:59 PM on December 4, 2022.

Qualifying candidates must report to the allotted college for document verification and admission process by 5 PM on December 5. Lastly, candidates can now make online payments against the merit list till 12 PM on December 6, 2022 (tomorrow).

Delhi University in this Academic Year is conducting admissions to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET 2022 Scores. Only those candidates who have qualified the CUET 2022 exams were eligible to apply for the DU Admissions.

