DU PhD Applications 2026 Begin for Four-Year Undergraduate Students, Apply at pgportal.uod.ac.in - Direct Link Here
The Delhi University (DU) has started the PhD applications for students who studied in four-years of undergraduate studies under NEP, UGCF for academic session 2026-27 only. Candidates should visit the official website to apply at pgportal.uod.ac.in.
DU PhD Applications 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi University (DU), has released a notice on the commencement of PhD applications for students who studied in four-years of undergraduate studies. According to the notice, the University of Delhi is inviting applications from the students who have completed Four-year Undergraduate Programmes from the University of Delhi under NEP, UGCF to apply for admission to Ph.D. programmes at the University of Delhi for academic session 2026-27 only. Candidates interested in applying for PhD. applications should visit the official website to apply at pgportal.uod.ac.in.
DU PhD Application 2026: Registration Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the registration schedule for DU PhD Application 2026:
|Event
|Date
|Day
|Commencement of Registration
|August 27, 2026
|Thursday
|Last date of Registration
|September 06, 2026
|Sunday
DU PhD Registration 2026: ApplicationFees
There will be a one-time registration fee (non-refundable):
|UR/OBC-NCL/EWS
|INR 250 per programme
|SC/ST/PwBD
|INR 100 per programme
DU PhD Registration 2026: Eligibility Criteria
- Undergraduate students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes in the University of Delhi or its Colleges with at least 7.5 CGPA for UR/ OBC/EWS and 7.0 CGPA for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
- The candidates will have to appear in a test to be conducted by the Department/ University.
- Interested candidates are advised to also apply for UGC NET/ CSIR to avail the benefits of fellowship.
All candidates are advised to visit the admission website at admission.uod.ac.in regularly for updates, schedules, and policies.
DU Introduces Direct PhD after Four-Year UG Programmes Without Masters
The University of Delhi has announced a direct PhD pathway for students who finish its four year undergraduate programme. This allows eligible candidates to move into doctoral studies without completing a master’s degree. The decision will benefit the first batch of FYUP students completing the programme in 2026. The move comes at a time when many students are looking for faster academic routes into research careers.
Official Notice: ADMISSION TO Ph.D. FOR THE ACADEMIC SESSION 2026-27 FOR FOUR-YEAR UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS OF UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
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