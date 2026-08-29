DU PhD Applications 2026 Begin for Four-Year Undergraduate Students, Apply at pgportal.uod.ac.in - Direct Link Here

DU PhD Applications 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi University (DU), has released a notice on the commencement of PhD applications for students who studied in four-years of undergraduate studies. According to the notice, the University of Delhi is inviting applications from the students who have completed Four-year Undergraduate Programmes from the University of Delhi under NEP, UGCF to apply for admission to Ph.D. programmes at the University of Delhi for academic session 2026-27 only. Candidates interested in applying for PhD. applications should visit the official website to apply at pgportal.uod.ac.in.

DU PhD Application 2026: Registration Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the registration schedule for DU PhD Application 2026: