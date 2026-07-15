DU SOL Admissions 2026 for UG and PG Courses Begin at sol.du.ac.in, Details Here

DU SOL Admissions 2026: The School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (UoD) has started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who are interested can apply online from July 14, 2026 at 11 PM.

This year, candidates will receive OTPs and important admission-related updates via WhatsApp on their registered mobile number. The WhatsApp API has been integrated into the admissions portal to aid the admission process.

How to apply for DU SOL UG, PG Admissions 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for DU SOL UG, PG Admissions 2026 online: