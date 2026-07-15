DU SOL Admissions 2026 for UG and PG Courses Begin at sol.du.ac.in, Details Here
The School of Open Learning (SOL), DU has started the admission process for UG and PG courses for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who are interested can apply online from July 14, 2026 at 11 PM. This year, applicants will also receive OTPs and important admission-related updates via WhatsApp.
DU SOL Admissions 2026: The School of Open Learning (SOL), University of Delhi (UoD) has started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who are interested can apply online from July 14, 2026 at 11 PM.
This year, candidates will receive OTPs and important admission-related updates via WhatsApp on their registered mobile number. The WhatsApp API has been integrated into the admissions portal to aid the admission process.
How to apply for DU SOL UG, PG Admissions 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for DU SOL UG, PG Admissions 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at sol.du.ac.in
- Click on ‘New Registration’
- Enter your details to create an account
- Login using your details and fill the application form
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download for future reference
DIRECT LINK - DU SOL UG, PG Admissions 2026
Two New Courses Added to DU SOL 2026 Curriculum
This year, SOL has also introduced two new courses: MBA (Healthcare) and B.Sc. Computer Science. Professor Payal Mago, Director of Delhi University's Campus of Open Learning (COL), stated that these two new courses have been introduced in response to changing employment needs and student demand. She added that this will provide students with a new option for employment-oriented education through open and distance learning.
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