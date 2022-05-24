DU's St Stephen's College to Give 15% Weightage to Interview and 85% to CUET, Check Details Here

DU St Stephen's College Admission 2022: According to the prospectus released, the St Stephen's College will give 85% weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and 15% weightage to the interviews for admission across categories. This comes after Delhi University has asked the college to conduct admission to unreserved seats using CUET. St Stephen's College also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions according to its own policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.

Delhi University and St Stephen's College

The college and the university have been locked in a tussle with the former insisting that it will give 85% weightage to CUET scores and 15 per cent on interviews across categories. It had stated the same thing in its admission notice posted on its website last month.

Delhi University Admission Policy 2022

In its admission policy released last week, Delhi University had notified that in these minority colleges, admissions to the 50% unreserved seats will only be on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test score and admission to the reserved seats will be conducted, with an 85% weightage to CUET score and 15% weightage to interviews conducted by the college.

St. Stephen’s College Admission Policy Mentioned on Its Prospectus

However, in an admissions notification issued on its website, the St Stephen’s College administration has notified that admissions to the college will be based on 85% of the CUET score and 15% of the interview score for all categories of applicants. The notification states that the college will decide on the number of students under all categories to be shortlisted based on the CUET and will call them for interviews in the college.

It has stated that the college “reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution and as per past practice”. On its website, St Stephen’s College has stated that it will be launching its undergraduate admission portal soon and applicants must register on it along with registering for CUET.

Minority College in Delhi University

St Stephen’s College is one of six minority colleges in Delhi University that reserve 50% of their seats for minority candidates. While issuing different cut-offs for minority and general candidates, the college has also conducted interviews to finalise its students from among the shortlisted candidates through cut-offs for both categories of students.

