DU UG 1st Merit List 2022 To Release Tomorrow at du.ac.in, Know Steps to Download DU First Merit List Here

DU 1st Merit List 2022 (Tomorrow): As per the updates, the University of Delhi will be releasing the DU 1st merit list 2022 for undergraduate programmes tomorrow i.e 18th October. Candidates will be able to download the DU merit list 2022 in online mode at du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. Once the DU 1st merit list is released, the DU colleges will verify and approve the applications by 22nd October 2022.

Also, the DU UG admission window to accept the allotted seat will be available from 19th to 21st October 2022. Apart from this, the DU UG admission 2022 third phase will commence after the release of the merit list. DU UG admissions 2022 through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is going on for 79 programmes, across 67 colleges.

How To Download DU UG 1st Merit List 2022?

This year, DU will release three merit lists along with a mock allotment list. The DU UG allotment list will be released based on candidate's score in CUET UG, their choices and college preferences. Check below the steps to know how to download DU UG 1st merit list 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - ugadmission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, check the latest notification section.

3rd Step - Now scroll down and click on - First Merit List 2022 link.

4th Step - If there is a login window, enter login credentials and if it's in the form pdf, the list will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and save the same for future reference.

DU To Conduct Sports and ECA Trials Soon

Delhi University will also conduct admission through the Sports and Extra Curricular Activity, ECA quota. The trials for the ECA and Sports quota are expected to be held soon. The complete schedule and other details will be released soon on the official website - du.ac.in. However, admission for other candidates is being held based on CUET UG Scores.

DU Simulated List 2022 Released

Earlier, DU simulated list was released by the University through the candidate's login portal. They were given a chance to change their preferences of college and programme till 16th October 2022. Through the DU simulated merit list, candidates can check their tentative ranks and chances of getting a seat in their preferred college and programme.

Also Read: JNU UG Merit List 2022 (Today): Download JNU 1st Merit List at jnu.ac.in, Check Updates Here