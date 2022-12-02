DU UG Admission 2022: 2nd Spot Round Allocation List Today, Check at du.ac.in

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University will be announcing the DU UG 2022 Second Spot Round Seat Allocation list today. According to the official schedule released, the DU Spot Round Admission seat allocation list will be released by 5 PM today. Candidates who have applied for the DU UG Admissions 2022 can check the spot round allotment result through the link available here.

Candidates who have applied for the DU Spot Round Admissions can check the allocation list online on the CSAS portal. Students must note that accepting the seat allotted in the spot round is mandatory for candidates and there will be no provision for upgrade.

DU CSAS UG 2nd Spot Admission list will be available on the official website - du.ac.in. Candidates can also check the DU UG Spot Admission allocation list through the link available here.

After the DU 2nd Spot Admission list is released, candidates who have secured an admission will be able to accept the allotment between December 3 and 4, 2022. After candidates accept the allotment the colleges will verify the allotment from December 3 to 5, 2022, and those allotted seats can complete the admissions by December 6, 2022.

DU 2022 Admission Date So Far

Delhi University is conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes based on the CUET 2022 Exam Scores. This year for the first time, the university has opted to consider the scores of the entrance exam for its undergraduate admissions.

According to the data provided by the university roughly 19,000 candidates have applied to the 1200 seats in the spot admission round. The admissions of those candidates who have been allotted seats in the previous rounds will be locked after the release of the second spot admission round.

