DU UG Admission 2022: Approximately 19,000 applicants for UG Second Spot Round

DU UG Admission 2022: According to media reports, Delhi University (DU) has received 19,150 online registrations for almost 12,000 vacant seats in the second spot round of the admission counselling process in 2022. The university started inviting applications for the academic session 2022-23 in September, 62,331 students have taken admissions to various undergraduate courses.

As per the official reports, the Delhi university released the list of the second spot round allotment of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Monday, November 28, 2022. The eligible candidates were given a specific amount of time for the seat confirmation till November 30.

DU UG Admission Process 2022

Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Delhi University, announced that there were 12,000 seats available in UG programmes and 19,150 students registered for the second spot round counselling. Moreover, the first round admitted a multitude of 4,118 candidates across DU colleges in the seat allocation process.

DU's second spot round allocation list is likely to be released today December 2, 2022. The eligible candidates will be given a few days to accept and confirm the seats by reporting to the allotted colleges. The last date for the payment of the DU UG admission fee is December 6, 2022.

Delhi University has 70,000 seats in undergraduate programmes. A total number of 60,084 candidates have taken admissions to various UG courses offered at DU till now. Students who took admissions in Spot Round 1 are not applicable for Spot Round 2 of the counselling process 2022.

This year the university is taking admission on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (DUET) conducted by DU rather than their class 12th marks. There are three phases of the DU’s admission process- application/registration, choice filling, and seat allotment plus admission. Interested candidates can visit the official DU portal.

