DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date For Fee Payment Against Special Spot Round, Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2022: University of Delhi (DU) will close the online fee payment portal for special spot round today-December 25, 2022. Candidates who have accepted the seats in the special spot round must pay the required fee by 4.59 today. The payment of the admission fee can be made in online mode via credit card, debit card, and net banking.

As per the University release, the seat allocation during the DU special spot round is final and the candidates will not be provided any option to upgrade or withdraw seats that have been allotted. It is mandatory for them to take admission. A failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for the admission process to the university and she/he will be out of the counselling process.

How Many Seats Allocated in DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Round?



Delhi University has allocated around 3,500 seats to students who took admission in the Special spot round. The senior officials reported on December 23, 2022, that almost 6,000 seats are still vacant across various DU colleges. Around 64,000 of the total number of 70,000 undergraduate seats are already full till now.

The DU UG Admission 2022 process is in its last phase now and no further admissions will be entertained. This implies that even if 3,500 applicants have confirmed their seats, the remaining 2,500 seats will be vacant this year

DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Round Criteria



The seat allotment in DU UG Admission 2022 Special spot round was based on the availability of seats, program-specific merit, order of preference of progarm+college, and the category. The University has also stated that the last date of admission for all UG and PG programs for the academic session 2022-23 will be December 31, 2022.

