DU UG Admission 2022: Seat Allotment for Special Spot Round 2 To Release Today, Check Schedule Here

DU UG Admission 2022: University of Delhi (DU) will release the seat allotment for the special spot round 2 today- December 30, 2022, in online mode. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the DU UG special spot round seat allotment on the official website i.e.admission.uod.ac.in.Those who get shortlisted must accept the allocated seats.

Candidates can accept the seats allocated in special spot round 2 till today up to 11.59 pm. A failure to accept the allocated seats in the DU UG special spot round 2 will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD. Afterward, colleges will process the admissions and candidates have to pay the required fee before the last date i.e. December 31, 2022. Candidates can check the entire schedule below.

DU UG Admission 2022 Special Spot Round 2 Schedule

Events Date Declaration of Seat Allotment December 30, 2022 (10 am) Candidates to ‘Accept’ the allocated seats December 30, 2022 (10 am to 11:59 pm) Colleges to verify and approve the admissions December 30 (10 am) to December 31, 2022 (1 pm) Last date for online payment of fees by the candidate December 31, 2022 (till 11:59)

How To Check Special Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment?

Delhi University is going to declare the seat allotment for special spot round 2 today-December 30, 2022. Candidates can check the allocated seats on the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in. They can follow these steps to check the list-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to latest notification part

Step 3: Now, click on special spot round 2 seat allocation link

Step 4: Search allotment via application number or name

Step 5: Check and download it for future reference

DU UG Admission 2022 Special spot round 2

As per the University notice, those students who had applied for CSAS 2022 and were not admitted to any college on the declaration of Special spot round seat allotment are permitted to participate in Special spot round 2. However, on the declaration of special spot round 2, candidates will not be allowed to withdraw the admission.

