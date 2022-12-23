DU UG Admission 2022: Special Spot Round Seat Acceptance Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will end the online platform for seat acceptance against the DU Special Spot Allocation Round today, December 23, 2022. The candidates who were shortlisted and granted seats in the special spot round merit list will have to confirm their admission by 4:59 pm today.

As per the public notice issued by Delhi University, the elected students can accept the allocation seat for admission to various Undergraduate (UG) programmes through the official webpage admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Special Spot Round 2022 Seat Confirmation Portal - Click Here

DU Special Spot Round 2022 Admission Procedure

Selected candidates need to give acceptance for the allotted seat by logging in to their account on the DU website. Moreover, aspirants will have to submit the acceptance against DU UG special spot allocation list which is available at the portal.

After the seat confirmation process, the colleges/ institutions affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve the online applications submitted by the candidates up to 4:59 pm by December 24, 2022 (tomorrow).

Also, online payment for admission fees is to be made in order to take admission to various Undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022. The last date to make fee payments for eligible candidates is December 25, 2022, by 4:59 pm.

According to the admission process 2022, It is mandatory for the applicant to participate in the online admission procedure against the seat allocated in DU Undergraduate Allocation counselling for Special Spot Round 2022.

DU UG Special Spot Round Allocation List 2022

Previously, Delhi University declared the UG special spot allocation list for 2022 admissions. Additionally, the university has prepared the merit list considering the important admission factors such as availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college, and category.

DU stated that if a candidate fails to accept/ confirm his/ her seat in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022, then, in that case, the candidature will not be considered or the candidate will not be eligible for any further round of UG admission.

DU further added that there will be no other option of upgradation withdrawal during the special spot admission round. The seat allocated in the special spot admission round is considered final.

Also Read: IBSAT 2022 on December 24 and 25: Check Guidelines for Computer-Based Mode Exam Here