DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

DU Spot Round Dates 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has announced the dates for the DU UG spot admission 2022 for round 2 today - November 25. Candidates can check the DU Spot round 2 dates for admission at the official website - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. As per the released schedule, the DU UG vacant seats for spot admission 2022 will be uploaded on November 28, 2022.

Candidates who are yet to get admission can apply for DU undergraduate courses for the spot round 2 from November 29, 2022. It will be mandatory for students to take admission to the seat allocated in DU spot round 2. Earlier, with the DU UG 2022 spot round 1 seat allotment list out, upto 8,692 candidates have been allotted seats in the CSAS Spot Round.

DU Spot Round 2 Dates 2022

Events Dates Release of vacant seats for spot round 2 November 28, 2022 (5 PM) Apply for spot round 2, Upgrade window for only CW, KM supernumerary seats November 29, 2022 (10 AM) Last date to apply for DU spot round 2 November 30, 2022 (4.49 PM) Release of spot round allocation list December 2, 2022 (5 PM) Candidates to accept allocated seat December 3, 2022 (10 AM) Last date to accept DU allocated seats December 4, 2022 (4.59 PM) Colleges to verify and approve December 3 to 5 2022 (4.59 PM) Last date of online payment December 6 2022 (4.59 PM)

DU Spot Round 2 Admisison 2022

Interested candidates can apply for DU admission 2022 for the spot round 2 from November 29, 2022. As per the CSAS allocation policy, candidates who applied for DU CSAS 2022 but are not admitted to any of the colleges on the date of declaration of DU spot round 2 will be eligible to participate. However, to be considered for seat allocation, candidates have to choose DU spot round 2 on the CSAS admission portal dashboard.

“Admissions of already admitted candidates will be auto-locked at 4 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022, and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their seats,” it said. It will be mandatory for students to take admission to the seat allocated in DU spot round 2. They must also note that those who participated in DU spot round 1 will not to be considered for spot round 2.

Also Read: DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Allotment List for Round 2 at admission.uod.ac.in