DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University To Start Mop Up Round Registration Tomorrow, Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will start the registration for the mop-up round for admissions to undergraduate programmes tomorrow: October 11, 2023. Candidates can register as well as check the list of selected colleges and programmes online at admission.uod.ac.in. Those who will be allotted seats in the DU UG mop-up round will have to complete the admission process by October 20, 2023.

The university said the decision to conduct the mop-up round has been taken on the directions of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The university also received requests from colleges and some candidates to conduct the round.

The admission is done based on the Common University Entrance Test marks. If seats remain vacant after exhausting the CUET applicants, colleges can admit candidates based on the qualifying examination. It added that no admission will be done on supernumerary seats.

How to register for DU UG Admission 2023 for Mop-Up Round?

They can register online at the official website only. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for DU UG admission 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Step 3: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 4: Login, fill-up the form, upload specified documents and submit it

Step 5: Also, download application form and take print for future reference

Documents Required for DU UG Admissions 2023

The candidates have to apply for the DU UG admission mop-up round at the preferred college. There will be no registration fee for this round. The university has advised them to ensure that their documents are updated and valid. Check below the list of documents required during admission:

CUET scorecard

Class 10 and 12 passing certificate

Class 10 and 12 mark-sheet

Class XII mark-sheet

Character certificate

Category certificate, if applicable

Transfer certificate from school/college as well as migration certificate from board or university for students who have passed the senior secondary exam from outside Delhi

Two passport-size self-attested photographs

