DU UG Admission 2023, Over 3 Lakh Students Register, Check Details Here

DU Admission 2023: Delhi University has started the application process for admission to the undergraduate courses for the 2023 academic year. The registration window for undergraduate admissions is available on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

According to reports, more than 3 lakh students have registered for the Delhi University UG admission 2023 until July 24, 2023. Reports suggest that a total of 3,00,360 students registered for the DU admissions on the CSAS portal while 61,472 students are yet to submit the application forms.

As per the latest updates given by the university, the last date for making corrections in the applications has been extended to July 26, 2023. Students who have registered and those who wish to edit their applications can do so through the time window provided.

DU UG Admission 2023 Preference Filling and Application Correction

Candidates have been provided time until July 26, 2023, to submit their preference and also make changes to the application form. Those who need to get changes made to the information in the application and update documents can visit the official website until the given time to check their results.

The first allocation list for admissions to undergraduate programmes will be available on August 1, 2023. Based on the allocation list candidates can accept the allotment and complete the verification and submit the online application fee.

DU Admissions 2023

Delhi University is conducting admissions for undergraduate courses through the CUET UG entrance exams. Candidates who cleared the CUET exams were eligible to apply for undergraduate admissions. Colleges affiliated to the university will be releasing the allotment lists based on the CUET scores of the applicants and the number of seats available.

