DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 1 Seat Allocation List Today at admission.uod.ac.in
The DU UG 2026 first-round seat allocation result will be announced online soon. Candidates who have applied for admission can visit the CSAS portal to check their allotment status and download their allotment letter.
DU UG 2026 CSAS Round 1: Delhi University will announce the allocation list for the first round of counselling for admissions to various UG programmes. The seat allocation is being done through the Common Seat Allocation System set up for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered at the university and affiliate colleges.
Delhi University conducted admissions to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG scores. Candidates who have applied for DU UG Admission 2026 can visit the official website today to check the UG CSAS Seat Allocation Result 2026.
According to the official schedule, the seat allocation result will be announced at 5 PM on the official website. Those who have applied for admission can visit the official CSAS portal to check the seat allocation list.
DU CSAS UG 2026 Schedule: Important Dates
Delhi University UG Admission 2026 first seat allocation result will be announced at 5 PM. Candidates can check the schedule for the Round 1 admission procedure below.
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Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List
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05.00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2026
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Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated Seat
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05.00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2026 till 11:59 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2026
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College to Verify and Approve the online applications
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05.00 pm, Thursday, July 16, 2026 till 04:59 pm, Monday, July 20, 2026
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Last date of Online Payment of Fees by Candidates
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till 11:59 pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2026
DU UG Admission 2026: What After Round 1 Seat Allocation
After the Delhi University 2026 round 1 seat allocation result is announced, students allotted seats of their choice in the first round must accept the allotment for further admission procedures. Candidates can choose “Accept” between July 16, 2026 and July 20, 2026. The colleges will then verify and approve the applications online, following which students can complete the online fee payment by July 21, 2026.
Steps to Check DU UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allocation List
The link for candidates to check the Delhi University 2026 round 1 seat allocation list will be available on the official website. Students can check their allotment status through the login link. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University
Step 2: Click on DU UG CSAS portal
Step 3: Click on the First round seat allocation link
Step 4: Login using the credentials
Step 5: The round 1 allotment status will be displayed
Step 6: Download the allotment letter for further admission requirements.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.