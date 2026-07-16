DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 1 Seat Allocation List Today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG 2026 CSAS Round 1: Delhi University will announce the allocation list for the first round of counselling for admissions to various UG programmes. The seat allocation is being done through the Common Seat Allocation System set up for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered at the university and affiliate colleges.

Delhi University conducted admissions to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG scores. Candidates who have applied for DU UG Admission 2026 can visit the official website today to check the UG CSAS Seat Allocation Result 2026.

According to the official schedule, the seat allocation result will be announced at 5 PM on the official website. Those who have applied for admission can visit the official CSAS portal to check the seat allocation list.

DU CSAS UG 2026 Schedule: Important Dates