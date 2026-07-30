DU UG Admission 2026: What is Upgrade, Mid-Entry, and Correction Window? CSAS Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in

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The Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for upgraded round and the round 3 of CSAS admissions 2026 on July 29, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates are advised to adhere to the schedule to confirm their admissions.

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for upgraded round and the round 3 of CSAS admissions 2026 on July 29, 2026. Candidates will need to check the schedule to appear for the subsequent rounds on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, the release of upgraded allocations and round 1 of ward quota admissions will be released on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Candidates are advised to adhere to the schedule to confirm their admissions. DU UG Admissions 2026: CSAS Upgraded Round Schedule Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for DU UG Admissions 2026 CSAS Upgraded Round: TASK TIMES AND DATES DAYS UPGRADE WINDOW & ROUND-I OF WARD QUOTA Declaration of upgraded allocations and Round-I of Ward Quota August 1, 2026 Saturday College to Verify and Approve the online applications August 1 - 3, 2026 till 4:59 PM Saturday - Monday Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidates August 4, 2026 till 4:59 PM Tuesday MID ENTRY Candidates to apply for Mid-Entry and Correction Window August 3 - 5, 2026 till 4:59 PM Monday - Wednesday ROUND-I OF PERFORMANCE BASED PROGRAMME Allocation of Round-I of Performance-Based Programmes (Music, BFA and (PE, HE&S)) August 6, 2026 Thursday Candidates to Accept the allocated seat August 6 - 11, 2026 till 4:59 PM Thursday - Tuesday College to Verify and Approve the online applications August 6 - 12, 2026 till 4:59 PM Thursday - Wednesday Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate August 13, 2026 till 4:59 PM Thursday

What is DU UG Admission 2026 Upgrade Window? The Delhi University (DU) opens the upgrade window for allotted candidates to improve their seat allocation for direct processing at the college level. These candidates will have to pay the differential fees, if they apply for it. Admission to an upgraded seat will be considered complete only after the successful realization of the admission fees. What is Mid-Entry Admission and Correction? Candidates who failed to apply for the phase 1 of CSAS UG admission 2026 will be able to apply for mid-entry by paying a non-refundable Mid-Entry additional fee of INR 1000.00. Candidates who could not complete second phase of admissions and are desirous of participating will also be able to give their preferences from Monday, August 3, 2026 till 11:59 pmPM Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Candidates must ensure to save and submit their preferences.

Candidates must note that Mid-Entry will not be allowed for ECA, Sports, CW, Ward Supernumerary Quotas, Performance-Based Programmes (i.e., B.A.(H) Music, B.Sc. (PE, HE & S)) and Practical-based Programme (i.e., BFA). Candidates who are rejected in the first and second rounds due to incorrect subject-mapping/ non-fulfilment of Program-Specific eligibility/ Invalid documents will be able to correct their subject-mapping and edit their preferences. Candidates who were never offered an allocation till second round will also be able to edit their preferences from Monday, August 3, 2026 till 11:59 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Candidates who appeared for compartment exams for their class 12 annual board examinations are advised to apply in the Mid-Entry window and complete Phase 1 of registration to activate their entry in the central admission database. However, such candidates will become eligible for applying to CSAS UG Phase 2 on the declaration of the final results.