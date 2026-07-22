DU UG Admission 2026: Over 61,000 Applicants Confirm Seats in CSAS Round 1 Allotment
DU UG Admission 2026, total of 61,932 candidates have confirmed their admissions after Round 1 of CSAS. Check seat allotment details and next dates here.
The University of Delhi, DU has announced that 61,932 candidates have successfully secured their undergraduate UG admissions for the academic session 2026-27, by completing the fee payment for the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS. This shows, compared to the last year admissions there where 45,316 applicants had finalised their admission process and as of July 20, 2026 just before the fee payment deadline.
In this initial round of CSAS, the university had officially released an allocation list offering seats to 93,033 candidates. This was conducted against a total availability of over 71,000 UG seats distributed across 221 programmes in 67 affiliated colleges of DU. By focusing the engagement in the admissions cycle, DU previously checked that more than 81,900 aspirants had formally accepted their allocated UG seats during this first phase.
DU UG Seat Allotment 2026: Steps to Check
Candidates can check the below mentioned steps for the DU UG seat allotment 2026, follow the steps given below:
- Visit the official website of DU UG admission portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the 'candidate login' option
- Enter the log in details, like CUET UG 2026 application number, password, and security captcha, then ‘login'
- Open the 'allotment status' link to check the allotted college and programme
- Download the allotment letter
- Take a printout for future reference
The seat allocations were processed from a pool of over 2.08 lakh aspirants who completed Phase II of the admissions by submitting their college and programme preferences. Candidates who have accepted their first allotments will have the chance to take an upgrade in later rounds if they want to be considered for a higher-ranked preference.
DU is set to release its second allocation list on July 25, 2026, while the beginning of the new academic session is scheduled for July 28, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.