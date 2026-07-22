DU UG Admission 2026: Over 61,000 Applicants Confirm Seats in CSAS Round 1 Allotment

The University of Delhi, DU has announced that 61,932 candidates have successfully secured their undergraduate UG admissions for the academic session 2026-27, by completing the fee payment for the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS. This shows, compared to the last year admissions there where 45,316 applicants had finalised their admission process and as of July 20, 2026 just before the fee payment deadline.

In this initial round of CSAS, the university had officially released an allocation list offering seats to 93,033 candidates. This was conducted against a total availability of over 71,000 UG seats distributed across 221 programmes in 67 affiliated colleges of DU. By focusing the engagement in the admissions cycle, DU previously checked that more than 81,900 aspirants had formally accepted their allocated UG seats during this first phase.