DU UG Admission 2026: Round I of Allocation and Admissions Conclude, Round 2 Allocation on July 25

DU UG Admission 2026: Delhi University has concluded the admission for undergraduate courses under Round 1 of seat allocation. As per the notification issued, the university has concluded Round 1 of allocation and admissions for UG CSAS. Those unable to secure a seat in the first round can wait for the DU UG Round 2 seat allocation results.

As per the statistics issued, the number of seats filled in the first round of allocation is 63,756. A total of 15,265 candidates have opted for the Freeze option, and 48,153 have opted for an upgrade. The second round of seat allocation will be announced on July 25, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling can visit the official website of the university to check their allotment status and report to the colleges for admission.