DU UG Admission 2026: Round I of Allocation and Admissions Conclude, Round 2 Allocation on July 25
DU UG round 1 seat allocation has concluded. A total of 63,756 candidates have confirmed their admission to various undergraduate courses. Round 2 seat allocation result on July 25
DU UG Admission 2026: Delhi University has concluded the admission for undergraduate courses under Round 1 of seat allocation. As per the notification issued, the university has concluded Round 1 of allocation and admissions for UG CSAS. Those unable to secure a seat in the first round can wait for the DU UG Round 2 seat allocation results.
As per the statistics issued, the number of seats filled in the first round of allocation is 63,756. A total of 15,265 candidates have opted for the Freeze option, and 48,153 have opted for an upgrade. The second round of seat allocation will be announced on July 25, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling can visit the official website of the university to check their allotment status and report to the colleges for admission.
Update: Round I of Allocation and Admissions for UG CSAS has concluded.— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 22, 2026
No. of Seats Filled: 63,756
No. of applicants who applied for Freeze: 15,265
No. of applicants who opted for Upgrade: 48,153
Round‑II will commence on 25 July 2026. Check the UoD admissions website and…
DU UG Admission 2026 Round 1 Statistics
The statistics for round of DU UG CSAS admissions are provided below.
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Number of Seats Filled: 63,756
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Number of applicants who applied for Freeze: 15,265
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Number of applicants who opted for Upgrade: 48,153
Delhi University Classes to Commence on July 28
While the admission rounds will continue, classes are set to commence on July 28, 2026. The last date for candidates to complete their admission process after the second round of seat allocation is also July 28, 2026. Further details regarding counselling rounds to fill up vacant seats will be informed by the university.
DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Schedule
The Delhi University round 2 seat allocation result will be announced on July 25, 2026. Check the complete schedule for round 2 admission here
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Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation
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12.00 noon, Saturday, July 25, 2026
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Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seat
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Saturday, July 25, 2026 till 11:59 pm, Sunday, July 26, 2026
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College to verify and approve the online applications
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Saturday, July 25, 2026 till 11:59 pm, Monday, July 27, 2026
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Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate
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till 11:59 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.