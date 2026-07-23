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DU UG Admission 2026: Round I of Allocation and Admissions Conclude, Round 2 Allocation on July 25

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 07:41 IST

DU UG round 1 seat allocation has concluded. A total of 63,756 candidates have confirmed their admission to various undergraduate courses. Round 2 seat allocation result on July 25

DU UG Admission 2026: Round I of Allocation and Admissions Conclud
DU UG Admission 2026: Round I of Allocation and Admissions Conclud
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DU UG Admission 2026: Delhi University has concluded the admission for undergraduate courses under Round 1 of seat allocation. As per the notification issued, the university has concluded Round 1 of allocation and admissions for UG CSAS. Those unable to secure a seat in the first round can wait for the DU UG Round 2 seat allocation results.

As per the statistics issued, the number of seats filled in the first round of allocation is 63,756. A total of 15,265 candidates have opted for the Freeze option, and 48,153 have opted for an upgrade. The second round of seat allocation will be announced on July 25, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling can visit the official website of the university to check their allotment status and report to the colleges for admission. 

DU UG Admission 2026 Round 1 Statistics

The statistics for round of DU UG CSAS admissions are provided below.

  • Number of Seats Filled: 63,756  

  • Number of applicants who applied for Freeze: 15,265  

  • Number of applicants who opted for Upgrade: 48,153

Delhi University Classes to Commence on July 28

While the admission rounds will continue, classes are set to commence on July 28, 2026. The last date for candidates to complete their admission process after the second round of seat allocation is also July 28, 2026. Further details regarding counselling rounds to fill up vacant seats will be informed by the university. 

DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Schedule

The Delhi University round 2 seat allocation result will be announced on July 25, 2026. Check the complete schedule for round 2 admission here

Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation

 

12.00 noon, Saturday, July 25, 2026 

Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seat 

Saturday, July 25, 2026 till 11:59 pm, Sunday, July 26, 2026 

College to verify and approve the online applications 

Saturday, July 25, 2026 till 11:59 pm, Monday, July 27, 2026 

Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate 

till 11:59 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2026 
Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling are advised to keep their documents ready with them for verification. Students must have originals and photocopies of their certificates and documents when reporting to the colleges. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 07:41 IST

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