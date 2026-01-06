Key Points
- Delhi University to conduct admissions based on CUET UG 2026
- Interested candidates must complete the CUET UG application process within the given deadline
- Domain-specific eligibility criteria are mandatory for admissions
DU UG Admissions 2026: Delhi University has released the DU UG 2026 admission information brochure. The university conducts admissions to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG 2026 entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency. Admissions will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System on the admission portal on the website.
As per the notification, for admission to the Undergraduate Programme of the University of Delhi, all candidates must appear in the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(UG)- 2026. Admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals will be conducted separately. Candidates seeking admission must apply through the link available on the official website. Candidates applying must have passed the Class XII examination or its equivalent from a single recognised board. It is also mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2026 in those subjects in which they are appearing/has passed Class XII.
Delhi University Admissions 2026 details are available on the official admission website - admission.uod.ac.in. Click on the link given below to check the Delhi University 2026 admission brochure.
DU UG Admission 2026 Admission Brochure - Click Here
DU UG Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying must make sure they check through the eligibility criteria carefully
- The candidate must have passed the Class XII or its equivalent examination from a single recognised board.
- For the purpose of ascertaining the Minimum Eligibility, the marksheet/ degree of only one board will be considered. (For example, if a candidate has appeared in CBSE Board Examination with five subjects except for Mathematics and later appears and passes Mathematics from another board, such as the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), the minimum eligibility shall be ascertained from his/her mark sheet issued by CBSE only.
- Candidates must refer to the Programme-Specific Eligibility to choose the subjects in which they should appear in CUET (UG) – 2026
- It is mandatory for the candidates to appear in CUET(UG)-2026 in those subjects in which s(he) is appearing/have passed Class XII.
- For the purpose of ascertaining Programme Specific Eligibility and for mapping the CUET subject(s) with Class XII subject(s), a marksheet of more than one recognised board may be considered, provided the candidate has passed those subjects in Class XII.
DU UG Admission 2026: List of Languages
The following are the languages in which the Delhi University CUET UG exams will be conducted
|Assamese
|
Tamil
|Bengali
|
Hindi
|English
|
Kannada
|Gujarati
|
Malayalam
|Odia
|
Marathi
|Punjabi
|
Telugu
|Sanskrit
|Urdu
The CUET UG 2026 application process is now live on the cuet.nta.nic.in website. Candidates interested in applying must complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.
