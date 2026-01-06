DU UG Admissions 2026: Delhi University has released the DU UG 2026 admission information brochure. The university conducts admissions to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG 2026 entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency. Admissions will be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System on the admission portal on the website.

As per the notification, for admission to the Undergraduate Programme of the University of Delhi, all candidates must appear in the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(UG)- 2026. Admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals will be conducted separately. Candidates seeking admission must apply through the link available on the official website. Candidates applying must have passed the Class XII examination or its equivalent from a single recognised board. It is also mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2026 in those subjects in which they are appearing/has passed Class XII.