DU UG Admission 2026: Vacant Seats for CSAS Round 3 Allocation Released at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) released the list of vacant seats for CSAS Round 3 of seat allocation on Monday, August 3, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. The PDF is available for candidates across Unreserved (UR), OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, Sikh Quota, Christian Quota, and PwBD.
DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), released the list of vacant seats for CSAS Round 3 of seat allocation on Monday, August 3, 2026. Candidates who are aspiring to get admission through the DU UG Admissions for academic session 2026-27 will need to check the list of vacant seats on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
The PDF is available for candidates to check and download for future references, with a direct link attached here. The seat matrix details availability across Unreserved (UR), OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, Sikh Quota, Christian Quota, and PwBD.
How to check DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result online:
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- Click on the link for seat allotment for round 2 under UG Admissions section
- Log in using your details
- In dashboard, click on the link for allotment letter
- Check your details and download the document for counselling purposes
Vacant Seats - Third Round of Allocation and Admissions
Candidates must note that the number of seats displayed is subject to change based on the ongoing upgrade round, reconciliations, withdrawals, cancellations, and grievance redressals.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.