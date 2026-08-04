DU UG Admission 2026: Vacant Seats for CSAS Round 3 Allocation Released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), released the list of vacant seats for CSAS Round 3 of seat allocation on Monday, August 3, 2026. Candidates who are aspiring to get admission through the DU UG Admissions for academic session 2026-27 will need to check the list of vacant seats on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The PDF is available for candidates to check and download for future references, with a direct link attached here. The seat matrix details availability across Unreserved (UR), OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, Sikh Quota, Christian Quota, and PwBD.

How to check DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result online: