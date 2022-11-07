DU UG Admissions 2022: Mid-Entry Registrations Close Today, Apply at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University will be closing the DU UG 2022 CSAS portal for Mid-Entry Registrations today. According to the notification released for the DU UG 2022 Admission process, the mid-entry registration window will close today - November 7, 2022, by 5 PM. the twp day window for the registration process began on November 5, 2022.

The DU Mid-Entry level registration is conducted under the DU Third round of allocation. The link for students to complete the DU UG 2022 CSAS mid-entry registrations is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. The university will be releasing the third round allocation list on the website on November 10, 2022.

DU Mid-Entry Registrations Notification - Click Here

DU UG Admissions 2022 Registration - Click Here

DU UG Admission 2022: Mid-Entry Level Registrations

The Delhi University Round 3 allocation mid-entry level registration link is available on the official website. The university is conducting a mid-entry level registration for candidates who have either failed to apply for the CSAS admissions in Phase 1 or were unable to complete Phase 2 of the applications. Candidates can follow the steps available below to complete the CSAS 2022 Round 3 mid-entry level registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the Delhi University UG Admission portal

Step 2: Click on the CSAS Registration link on the website

Step 3: Enter the details in the Registration link

Step 4: Enter the options as required and click on the final submission tab

Step 5: Download the filled applications and click on the final submission link

Candidates must note that the mid-entry level registrations will not be applicable for performance-based courses such as BA (Hon) Music, B.Sc (Physical Education, Health Education and Sports) and ECA, Sports Supernumerary Quota.

Students allotted seats in the third round of allotment must complete the admission process by November 15, 2022.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registrations Close Today at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here