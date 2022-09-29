DU UG Admissions 2022: Registration in Academic Bank of Credit Mandatory for University Admissions

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University has started the admission process for the Undergraduate programmes based on the CUET UG 2022 exam scores of the students. According to the latest information given, every student enrolling for admissions in DU is required to mandatorily register for the Academic Bank of Credit Portal containing the information of credits earned by students.

What is the Academic Bank of Credit?

The Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) is a virtual portal for records of academic credits secured by students. Professor K Ratnabali, Dean of Academic Activities and Projects when speaking at the webinar talked about the benefits of ABC stating that it provides credit mobility which can help students to redeem the credit that they have earned in different universities to get a certificate diploma, and degree accordingly.

Academic Bank of Credit Registration Link - Direct Link

The dean stated that every student who is going to enroll in DU for the 2022-23 academic year has to register into the Academic Bank of Credit portal and once the account is created whenever the student passes a course, four credits will be deposited into the credit account of the student.

If the students are enrolled in additional courses where credit mobility is possible the students can take advantage of the same. In the ABC portal students can redeem the credits offered by different universities and thereafter receive a certificate diploma and degree.

DU Admission 2022 Webinar

During the webinar session, the officials also explained the UG Curriculum Framework which is being adopted by the university from this year onwards. UGCF will bring a systematic change in the higher education system at DU and also align itself with NEP 2020. Professor Ratnabali further added that while making the UGCF, the university incorporated several features of NEPO which is relevant for higher education in the university.

The key features involved include a multidisciplinary approach and multiple entries and exit schemes under which students can exit at the end of an academic year with a degree. The draft also offers a total of 176 credits from which students need to earn a minimum of 50 percent credits in a discipline to get a four-year UG Degree with a major in the particular discipline.

