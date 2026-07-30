DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 3, Mid-Entry Schedule Released; Check Important Dates

DU UG 2026 Admissions: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) mid-entry and round 3 schedule for 2026-2027 undergraduate admissions. The mid-entry option allows new candidates or those who missed the earlier rounds to participate in the university’s admission process. The round 3 seat allotment result will be released on August 8, 2026 (Saturday). Candidates can apply for mid-entry and correction between August 3 and August 5 ( 11:59 pm).

DU UG Admissions 2026: CSAS Round 3 Schedule

The CSAS Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on August 8 and students will be required to “accept” the allotted seat between August 8 and August 11, 2026. The fee payment facility will be available till 11:59 pm of August 13, 2026.