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DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 3, Mid-Entry Schedule Released; Check Important Dates

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 12:23 IST

The DU UG CSAS mid-entry and round 3 seat allocation schedule has been released by the University of Delhi (DU) at admission.uod.ac.in. Students can check the complete schedule here. 

DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 3, Mid-Entry Schedule Released; Check Important Dates
DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 3, Mid-Entry Schedule Released; Check Important Dates
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DU UG 2026 Admissions: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) mid-entry and round 3 schedule for 2026-2027 undergraduate admissions. The mid-entry option allows new candidates or those who missed the earlier rounds to participate in the university’s admission process. The round 3 seat allotment result will be released on August 8, 2026 (Saturday). Candidates can apply for mid-entry and correction between August 3 and August 5 ( 11:59 pm). 

DU UG Admissions 2026: CSAS Round 3 Schedule

The CSAS Round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on August 8 and students will be required to “accept” the allotted seat between August 8 and August 11, 2026. The fee payment facility will be available till 11:59 pm of August 13, 2026. 

Activity 

Date

DU UG CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

August 8, 2026

The “accept” facility window availability timeline for candidates

August 8 to August 11, 2026 ( 11:59 pm)

Colleges to verify and approve online applications 

August 8 to August 12, 2026 ( 4:59 pm)

Online Fee Payment Last Date

August 13, 2026 ( 11:59 pm)

DU UG Admissions 2026: Round-I Seat Allocation Schedule CW, ECA and Sports 

The CSAS round 1 seat allocation result for CW, ECA and Sports Allotment will be announced on August 9, 2026 and “accept” facility for same will be available till 11:59 pm of August 11, 2026.

Activity 

Date

DU UG CSAS Round I CW, ECA and Sports Allotment Result

August 9, 2026

The “accept” facility window availability timeline for candidates

August 9 to August 11, 2026 ( 11:59 pm)

Colleges to verify and approve online applications 

August 8 to August 12, 2026 ( 4:59 pm)

Online Fee Payment Last Date

August 13, 2026 ( 11:59 pm)

 

DU UG CSAS Mid-Entry, Round 3 Seat Allocation Schedule PDF Download Link

DU UG CSAS Round 1 Seat Allocation Schedule For Performance-Based Programmes

The seat allocation results for round 1of Performance-Based Programmes (Music, BFA and (PE, HE&S)) will be released on August 6 and candidates will be required to accept before 11:59 pm of August 11, 2026. You must pay the seat acceptance fees before August 13, 2026

Mid-Entry Facility

The Mid-Entry window allows students to participate in the middle of the counselling process. It generally opens after round 1 or round 2. The university had clarified that the mid-entry facility will not be available for students applying under Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports Quota, Children/Widows (CW) Quota, Ward Supernumerary Quota, Performance-based programmes such as BA (Hons) Music and BSc (PE, HE & Sports) or Practical-based programme Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA). 

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Jul 30, 2026, 12:21 IST

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