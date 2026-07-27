DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 2 Schedule Revised, Accept Allotted Seats By Today

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has revised the schedule for round 2 of the undergraduate (UG) admissions, conducted via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). As per the revised schedule, students can now accept their allotted seats by today, July 27, 2026 (11:59 pm) on the official CSAS portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in using their application number and password.

The facility to “ACCEPT” seats will be available on candidate’s dashboard section after they have logged in on the CSAS portal.

DU UG CSAS Round 2 Revised Schedule

The revised schedule allows candidates to accept their seats by 11:59 pm today, pay their fees by July 29. Those who accept their seats and pay their fees on time will have their academic session start on July 28, 2026.