DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Round 2 Schedule Revised, Accept Allotted Seats By Today
DU Admissions 2026: The Delhi University has shared a revised schedule for round two of the CSAS seat allocation process. Candidates must accept their seats by 11:59 pm today.
DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has revised the schedule for round 2 of the undergraduate (UG) admissions, conducted via the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). As per the revised schedule, students can now accept their allotted seats by today, July 27, 2026 (11:59 pm) on the official CSAS portal ugadmission.uod.ac.in using their application number and password.
The facility to “ACCEPT” seats will be available on candidate’s dashboard section after they have logged in on the CSAS portal.
DU UG CSAS Round 2 Revised Schedule
The revised schedule allows candidates to accept their seats by 11:59 pm today, pay their fees by July 29. Those who accept their seats and pay their fees on time will have their academic session start on July 28, 2026.
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Activity
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Date
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Accept Allotted Seats
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By July 27, 2026 (11:59 pm)
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Verification and Approval of Applications By Colleges
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July 28, 2026 (11:59 pm)
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Online payment of fees by Candidates
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By July 29, 2026 (11:59 pm)
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Academic Session Starts
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July 28, 2026
The university has advised candidates to pay the fees as soon as their application gets confirmed, which will allow them to join their college on the first day of the academic session. DU will conduct a third round of seat allocation process, which is subject to the vacant seats available.
DU UG CSAS 2026 Login Portal Direct Link
DU UG Round 2 Revised Schedule Download
DU UG Round 2 Allotted Seats
The University of Delhi (DU) had shared that it allotted 24,814 fresh seats in the second round of the counselling process. 30,682 candidates had received an upgrade in Round 2, while 15,265 candidates had applied to freeze their seats.
The freeze option means candidates accept their current seat and do not want to participate in the second round. On the other hand, Float allows candidates to accept their seat provisionally, allowing them to try for a better college or course in the next round.
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