DU UG CSAS Round 3 Merit List 2026 Released At ugadmission.uod.ac.in, Check Steps To Download, Direct Link
Delhi University has released the DU UG CSAS 2026 Round 3 allocation list on August 8. Candidates can check their allotted college and programme at ugadmission.uod.ac.in and must accept the seat by August 11, with fee payment due by August 13.
The University of Delhi has released the DU UG CSAS 2026 Round 3 seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions on August 8, 2026. Candidates who participated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) can now check their allotted college and programme by visiting the official DU admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
The allocation has been made based on factors including the candidate’s programme-specific CUET merit, category, availability of seats and the preferences submitted during the CSAS process.
Candidates who have received an allocation in Round 3 must accept the allotted seat within the prescribed deadline. They should also complete the remaining admission formalities on time to secure their admission.
Direct Link: DU UG CSAS 2026 Third Merit List Download Link
DU UG CSAS Round 3 Merit List 2026: How To Check Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow these steps to check their Round 3 allocation:
1. Visit the official DU UG CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in.
2. Log in using the credentials required for the CSAS UG 2026 admission portal.
3. Open the Round 3 allocation section.
4. Check the college and programme allotted to you.
5. Review the allocation details carefully.
6. Download or save the allocation information for future reference.
Candidates should check the portal regularly and complete the required action within the deadline mentioned in the admission schedule.
DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 3: What Happens After Allotment?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the third round must first accept the allocated seat between August 8 and August 11, 2026. Following this, the allotted college will verify and approve the candidate’s online application. The college verification window is scheduled to remain open until August 12.
After the college approves the admission, candidates must pay the applicable admission fee online. The last date for fee payment against the third-round allocation is August 13, 2026.
Candidates should ensure that all information and documents submitted during the admission process are accurate and valid. Any deficiency identified during verification should be addressed within the prescribed timeline.
DU UG CSAS Round 3 Admission Schedule 2026
|
Admission Activity
|
Date
|
Declaration of Round 3 allocations
|
August 8, 2026
|
Candidates to accept allotted seat
|
August 8 to 11, 2026
|
Colleges to verify and approve applicationsAugust 8 to 12, 2026
|
August 8 to 12, 2026
|
Last date for online fee payment
|
August 13, 2026
Candidates who have received their preferred college and programme should complete the admission process within the deadline. Those who have received an allocation different from their preferred choice should carefully review the options and instructions available on the CSAS portal before taking further action.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.