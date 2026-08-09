DU UG CSAS Round 3 Merit List 2026 Released At ugadmission.uod.ac.in, Check Steps To Download, Direct Link

Delhi University has released the DU UG CSAS 2026 Round 3 allocation list on August 8. Candidates can check their allotted college and programme at ugadmission.uod.ac.in and must accept the seat by August 11, with fee payment due by August 13.

The University of Delhi has released the DU UG CSAS 2026 Round 3 seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions on August 8, 2026. Candidates who participated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) can now check their allotted college and programme by visiting the official DU admission portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The allocation has been made based on factors including the candidate’s programme-specific CUET merit, category, availability of seats and the preferences submitted during the CSAS process. Candidates who have received an allocation in Round 3 must accept the allotted seat within the prescribed deadline. They should also complete the remaining admission formalities on time to secure their admission. Direct Link: DU UG CSAS 2026 Third Merit List Download Link DU UG CSAS Round 3 Merit List 2026: How To Check Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to check their Round 3 allocation: 1. Visit the official DU UG CSAS portal at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. 2. Log in using the credentials required for the CSAS UG 2026 admission portal. 3. Open the Round 3 allocation section. 4. Check the college and programme allotted to you. 5. Review the allocation details carefully. 6. Download or save the allocation information for future reference. Candidates should check the portal regularly and complete the required action within the deadline mentioned in the admission schedule. DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 3: What Happens After Allotment? Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the third round must first accept the allocated seat between August 8 and August 11, 2026. Following this, the allotted college will verify and approve the candidate’s online application. The college verification window is scheduled to remain open until August 12.