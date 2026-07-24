DU UG CSAS Second Seat Allotment Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Further Steps, Details Here
The Delhi University (DU) will release the second allotment list for DU UG CSAS admissions tomorrow, July 25, 2026. Candidates can download the allotment letter at admission.uod.ac.in. The seats will be allotted on the basis of the preferences filled for college and course as well as the category wise seat availability.
DU UG CSAS Second Seat Allotment 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), will release the second allotment list for DU UG CSAS admissions tomorrow, July 25, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the link to download the allotment letter at admission.uod.ac.in.
In the round 1 of seat allotment, a total of 63,756 candidates have confirmed their admission to various undergraduate courses, with a total of 15,265 candidates opting for the Freeze option, and 48,153 for an upgrade. Candidates will be allotted seats in the second round of counselling as per the preferences filled for college and course as well as the category wise seat availability.
How to check DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result online:
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in
- Click on the link for seat allotment for round 2 under UG Admissions section
- Log in using your details
- In dashboard, click on the link for allotment letter
- Check your details and download the document for counselling purposes
DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Schedule
The Delhi University round 2 seat allocation result will be announced on July 25, 2026. Check the complete schedule for round 2 admission here
|Overview
|Date and Time
|Days
|Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation
|July 25, 2026 till 12 PM
|Saturday
|Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seat
|July 25 - 26, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Saturday - Sunday
|College to verify and approve the online applications
|July 25 - 27, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Saturday - Monday
|Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate
|July 28, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Tuesday
Candidates are advised to adhere to the schedule to proceed with the admissions. For latest updates, students are advised to keep checking the official website at du.ac.in and the admissions portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.