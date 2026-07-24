DU UG CSAS Second Seat Allotment Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in; Check Further Steps, Details Here

DU UG CSAS Second Seat Allotment 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), will release the second allotment list for DU UG CSAS admissions tomorrow, July 25, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the link to download the allotment letter at admission.uod.ac.in.

In the round 1 of seat allotment, a total of 63,756 candidates have confirmed their admission to various undergraduate courses, with a total of 15,265 candidates opting for the Freeze option, and 48,153 for an upgrade. Candidates will be allotted seats in the second round of counselling as per the preferences filled for college and course as well as the category wise seat availability.

How to check DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the DU UG Admission 2026 Round 2 Allocation Result online: