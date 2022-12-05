DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022 To Release Tomorrow at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check Details Here

DU UG NCWEB Cut off 2022: As per the released dates, the University of Delhi will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG special cut off list for SC/ST/OBC candidates tomorrow, December 6, 2022. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2022 by visiting the official website - ncweb.du.ac.in. The Delhi University NCWEB special cut-off list will be released for BA programmes and BCom courses.

Also, it has been mentioned on the official notification that, the DU UG NCWEB special cut-off will only be released if there will be vacant seats. DU NCWEB cut off 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12.

DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates for Special Drive Cutoff

Events Dates DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off List December 6, 2022 DU NCWEB admission against special Cut-off list December 7, 2022 Last date for DU NCWEB admission December 8, 2022 College to complete approvals for admission December 9, 2022 Last day of payment December 10, 2022

How To Download DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022?

The Delhi University NCWEB cut off for special round will be released in online mode in the form of a PDF. Candidates belonging to the reserved category who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB special cutoff list by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.

5th Step - The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.

6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.

