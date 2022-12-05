DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022 To Release Tomorrow at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check Details Here

DU UG NCWEB Cut off 2022: As per the released dates, the University of Delhi will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG special cut off list for SC/ST/OBC candidates tomorrow, December 6, 2022. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2022 by visiting the official website - ncweb.du.ac.in. The Delhi University NCWEB special cut-off list will be released for BA programmes and BCom courses.
Also, it has been mentioned on the official notification that, the DU UG NCWEB special cut-off will only be released if there will be vacant seats. DU NCWEB cut off 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12.
DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates for Special Drive Cutoff
|
Events
|
Dates
|
DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off List
|
December 6, 2022
|
DU NCWEB admission against special Cut-off list
|
December 7, 2022
|
Last date for DU NCWEB admission
|
December 8, 2022
|
College to complete approvals for admission
|
December 9, 2022
|
Last day of payment
|
December 10, 2022
How To Download DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022?
The Delhi University NCWEB cut off for special round will be released in online mode in the form of a PDF. Candidates belonging to the reserved category who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB special cutoff list by following the steps provided below -
- 1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.
- 2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.
- 3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.
- 4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.
- 5th Step - The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.
- 6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same.
Also Read: JNUEE 2022: Hall Ticket Released at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here
REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES