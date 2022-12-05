    DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022 To Release Tomorrow at ncweb.du.ac.in, Check Details Here

    DU NCWEB Cutoff 2022: DU will release the special drive cutoff of DU UG NCWEB for SC/ST/OBC candidates tomorrow - December 6, 2022. However, these DU NCWEB special drive cutoffs will be released only if there are vacant seats. Check updates here 

    Updated: Dec 5, 2022 17:47 IST
    DU UG NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off 2022
    DU UG NCWEB Cut off 2022: As per the released dates, the University of Delhi will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) UG special cut off list for SC/ST/OBC candidates tomorrow, December 6, 2022. Candidates can check the DU NCWEB special cut-off list 2022 by visiting the official website - ncweb.du.ac.in. The Delhi University NCWEB special cut-off list will be released for BA programmes and BCom courses.  

    Also, it has been mentioned on the official notification that, the DU UG NCWEB special cut-off will only be released if there will be vacant seats. DU NCWEB cut off 2022 will include - the candidate’s category, college and course-wise marks based on the best of four marks scored by candidates in the qualifying exam/Class 12. 

    DU UG NCWEB Admission 2022 Dates for Special Drive Cutoff 

    Events 

    Dates 

    DU NCWEB Special Cut-Off List 

    December 6, 2022

    DU NCWEB admission against special Cut-off list 

    December 7, 2022

    Last date for DU NCWEB admission 

    December 8, 2022

    College to complete approvals for admission 

    December 9, 2022

    Last day of payment 

    December 10, 2022

    How To Download DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-off List 2022? 

    The Delhi University NCWEB cut off for special round will be released in online mode in the form of a PDF. Candidates belonging to the reserved category who are yet to get admission can go through the DU UG NCWEB special cutoff list by following the steps provided below - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official NCWEB website - ncweb.du.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the admission tab on the homepage.
    • 3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - On the left side, click on the - NCWEB tab.
    • 5th Step - The special cut-off list for BA (Programme) and BCom courses will appear.
    • 6th Step - Click as per the course applied for and download the same. 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
