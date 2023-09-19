DU UG Special Spot Admission Round Seat Vacancy List Released, Allocation List On September 21

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University has released the DU UG 2023 special spot admission round vacancy list. The list of vacant seats available for the special spot admission round has been released on the official CSAS portal. Candidates participating in the DU UG special spot admission round can visit the official website to download the list.

Based on the list of vacant seats available candidates can register and complete the choice filling process. The application window for the spot admission round will close tomorrow, September 20, 2023. All those participating in the special spot admission round can complete the application process through the CSAS portal.

DU UG 2023 special spot admission round vacancy list is available on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also check the vacancy list for the special round through the link given here.

DU UG Special Spot Admission Seat Vacancy List - Click Here

DU UG Special Spot Admission Registration Process

Delhi University is conducting a special spot admission round to fill up the vacant seats available for various undergraduate programmes at the affiliated colleges. Candidates when applying for the special spot admission round must make sure to enter their choice of course and college depending on the availability of seats as power their category.

Based on the schedule given. Delhi University will be releasing the special spot admission round allotment result on September 21, 2023. All those allotted seats in the special round can accept their allotment until September 22, 2023, and complete the certificate verification and fee payment process by September 24, 2023.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Issues Notice for Stray Vacancy Round, Check PDF Here