DU VC Internship Scheme: Over 3500 Applications Received for Internship Programme

DU VC Internship Programme: According to recent reports, Delhi University has received more than 3800 applications from undergraduate and postgraduate students for 110 vacancies in its Paid Internship Scheme. Delhi University is conducting interviews to shortlist candidates for various paid internships. The university will be releasing the list of students selected for the internships online soon.

Stipends offered

Regular candidates will be offered a stipend of Rs. 5000 per month while the summer interns will receive Rs. 10,000 per month. The stipend will be enhanced by 5% each financial year. Students will also be issued a certificate from the DWS at the end of the internship and the appraisal report from the concerned employing department, centres and institutes will also be given to the interns.

The Internship Scheme can be availed by students only once during a course of their study at the university and the maximum period of internship will not exceed more than 6 months. Interested candidates can apply by registering online and the applications submitted will be valid for a maximum of six months.

DU VC Internship Scheme

The DU Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme was announced by the University in September with an impart to training on Soft and Hard Skills to students by integrating comprehensible knowledge along with experiential learning.

Under the Internship Scheme there will be regular and summer internships offering 200 internships in both categories. This year, however, the number of internships offered is 110 across all departments. The number of interns is subject to change after review and recommendations by the DSW following the approval of the VC.

Students will be selected based on Cumulative Grade Point Average scores and interviews and students will be assigned to the department based on their skills and the requirements of the department.

Also Read: CLAT 2023 Admit Card To Release on December 6 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Check Dates Here