DUET 2022: B.Ed Result OUT, Check at nta.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

DUET B.Ed Result 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the DUET result for the B.ed programme today November 23, 2022. DUET B.ed scorecard can be downloaded on the NTA official website.

Candidates who appeared for Delhi University Entrance Exam (DUET) must check the login page and download their results by entering their application number and DOB. DUET exams were administered by NTA on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 2022 on a national level.

DUET 2022 Results for the B.Ed programme is available on the official website - nta.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the DUET 2022 Results.

Direct Link for DUET Result 2022 - Click Here

How to View NTA DUET B.ed Result 2022:

Students can follow the steps provided here to check the DUET B.Ed Results 2022.

Step 1 - Visit the main webpage

Step 2 - Click on the DUET B.ed result link

Step 3 - The login page will appear

Step 4 - Fill in the application form number & date of birth

Step 5 - Submit and now you can access the DUET Login

Step 6 - DUET B.ed scorecard will be visible on the screen

Step 7 - Download the scorecard

Step 8 - Keep it for future reference

As per the latest public notice updated by NTA, the DUET exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 28 cities all over India. This was an objective type paper including Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and the duration of the exam was 2 hours. The conducting authority has released the DUET B.ed scorecards today November 23, 2022.

The Answer Key was made available from November 9, 2022, to November 11, 2022. Candidates who participated in the NTA DUET exam 2022 can log in to the above-mentioned link and can view/download/print their scorecards.

