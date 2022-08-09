DUET 2022: DU Warns Against Fake Emails and Notices Circulating on Social Media Regarding Admissions

DUET 2022: As per the latest updates, the Delhi University has shared a notice issuing a clarification regarding the fake emails and notices related to Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET- 2022) that are circulating on social media. The fake notices doing rounds on social media says NTA will conduct the DUET 2022 on 17, 19, 20, 22, 25, and 27 August for UG, PG and M.Phill/ Ph.D.

While responding to such fake notices, Delhi University stated, that the concerned authorities should trust only the information published on the official website of NTA and the University of Delhi (www.admission.uod.ac.in). Also, DU only corresponds via official email ID that ends with “du.ac.in”

Public Notice Regarding DUET Admission Fake Notice

Delhi University released a notice that states, "It has come to the notice of the University that certain misleading information regarding Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET- 2022) is being circulated on Social platforms. Fake /dubious emails are also being used to correspond with the candidates (like Universtydelhiduet@gmail.com, Univduet2022@rediffmail.com, etc)."

It further added, "All concerned are hereby advised to be cautious and trust only the information published on the official website of NTA and the University of Delhi (www.admission.uod.ac.in). For all authentic notifications, announcements, and schedules candidates must visit the official website and social media platforms of the University of Delhi only."

Official Notice of DU Regarding DUET Admission

Official Websites and Social Media Websites of Delhi University

University of Delhi - www.du.ac.in

Admission website - www.admission.uod.ac.in

Facebook - fb.com/UniversityofDelhi

Twitter - twitter.com/UnivofDelhi

The candidates must also note that the University corresponds only through email ids ending with “du.ac.in”.

Fake Notice Circulation on Social Media

As per media reports, the fake notices doing rounds on social media say, NTA will conduct the DUET 2022 on 17, 19, 20, 22, 25, and 27 August for UG, PG and M.Phill/ Ph.D. However, as of now the exam dates for DUET 2022 are not announced yet. Check the fake notice below -

Also Read: CBSE relaxes Guideline, allows Class 10 students with Basic Maths to opt for Maths in Class 11, Details Here