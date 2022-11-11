    DUET 2022: Provisional Answer Key Objection Window to close today, Check at nta.ac.in

    DUET 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection window to close today. Candidates with doubts regarding the provisional answer key can visit the objection window and raise their challenges within the time period provided. 

    Updated: Nov 11, 2022 10:47 IST
    DUET 2022 Answer Key Objection
    DUET 2022 Answer Key Objection: The National Testing Agency released the DUET 2022 Provisional Answer Key on November 9, 2022. According to the official notification released, the last date for candidates to raise objections on the DUET 2022 Provisional Answer Key is today - November 11, 2022. The link to raise objections will be available until 5 PM today while the link for students to submit the requisite fee will be open until 11:50 PM. 

    Candidates who have applied for the DUET 2022 exams and have doubts about the provisional answer key released can visit the official website to raise objections through the link provided. When raising objections it must be noted that a fee is also applicable for the number of objections raised. 

    The link fir candidates to raise objections on the DUET 2022 Provisional Answer Key is available on the official website - nta.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to raise objections on the DUET 2022 Provisional Answer Key. 

    DUET 2022 Answer Key Objection Direct Link - Click Here

    As per the official notification released, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the subject experts and if the objections are found correct the Final Answer key for DUET 2022 will be revised. The DUET 2022 Results will be announced based on the final answer key. 

    How to Raise Objections on the DUET 2022 Provisional Answer Key

    The DUET 2022 Provisional Answer Key is available online mode. In order for students to raise objections students need to first visit the website and login through the credentials provided. After logging in candidates will be provided with the link to raise objections on the answer key. Students can also follow the steps given here to check the DUET 2022 Provisional Answer key. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency

    Step 2: Click on the DUET Answer Key link available

    Step 3: Click on the Objection link available in the notification

    Step 4: Login using the Form Number and Date of Birth

    Step 5: Upload documents to prove the claim

    Step 6: Submit the requisite fee based on the objections raised

    Step 7: Click on the final submission link

