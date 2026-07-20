EAM Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Zanzibar President On AI, Healthcare, Higher Education

The External Affairs Minister said the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s Zanzibar campus highlights the growing collaboration in the education sector with the country.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on July 19, 2026 (Sunday), in New Delhi, met Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council. Jaishankar described the meeting as productive and said it will strengthen the development partnership with Zanzibar and Tanzania. The interaction discussed the ways in which bilateral cooperation could be expanded across a range of sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Higher Education, digital and other sectors such as healthcare, capacity building, water supply. "A pleasure to meet Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors.", Jaishankar wrote on X.

IIT Madras Campus In Zanzibar Highlights Collaboration The External Affairs Minister said the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s Zanzibar campus highlights the growing collaboration in the education sector with the country. "IITM Zanzibar stands as a shining example of our close partnership and India's enduring commitment to Africa's education and development priorities." EAM Jaishankar said. A pleasure to meet Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi @DrHmwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi.



We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital… pic.twitter.com/eemXlUUHFZ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 19, 2026 The Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the IIT Madras on Friday as the Chief guest. The president highlighted the cooperation between the two countries, particularly through the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus, which is India’s first overseas IIT campus.