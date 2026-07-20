EAM Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Zanzibar President On AI, Healthcare, Higher Education
The External Affairs Minister said the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s Zanzibar campus highlights the growing collaboration in the education sector with the country.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on July 19, 2026 (Sunday), in New Delhi, met Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council. Jaishankar described the meeting as productive and said it will strengthen the development partnership with Zanzibar and Tanzania.
The interaction discussed the ways in which bilateral cooperation could be expanded across a range of sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Higher Education, digital and other sectors such as healthcare, capacity building, water supply.
"A pleasure to meet Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors.", Jaishankar wrote on X.
IIT Madras Campus In Zanzibar Highlights Collaboration
The External Affairs Minister said the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s Zanzibar campus highlights the growing collaboration in the education sector with the country.
"IITM Zanzibar stands as a shining example of our close partnership and India's enduring commitment to Africa's education and development priorities." EAM Jaishankar said.
A pleasure to meet Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi @DrHmwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 19, 2026
We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital… pic.twitter.com/eemXlUUHFZ
The Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of the IIT Madras on Friday as the Chief guest. The president highlighted the cooperation between the two countries, particularly through the IIT Madras Zanzibar campus, which is India’s first overseas IIT campus.
The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had welcomed the Zanzibar President on Saturday following his visit at the IIT Madras.
"Warmly welcome Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, as he arrives in New Delhi." Jaswal said, in a post on X.
He added, "The visit follows President Mwinyi's successful engagements in Chennai yesterday, where he attended the 63rd Convocation Ceremony of IIT Madras as the Chief guest”.
The meeting marks the growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries over AI,Higher Education, capacity building, healthcare, water supply and digital technology.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.