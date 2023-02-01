Economic Survey 2023: Drop in School Dropout Rate, Increase in Gross Enrolment Ratio

Economic Survey 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2022-2023 in Parliament on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. According to the Economic Survey 2023, school dropout rates at all levels have witnessed a steady decline in the past recent years. However, the FY22 year saw an improvement in Gross Enrolment Ratios (GER) in schools and also witnessed an improvement in gender parity.

As per the recent updates, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also stated that the Gross Enrolment Ratios (GER) in primary education in Class 1 to Class 5 as a percentage of the population in ages 6 to 10 years for both girls and boys have improved in FY22. However, the improvement has reversed the declining trends between FY17 and FY19 and then improved in FY22.

School Gross Enrolment Ratios (GER)

According to the Economic Survey 2023, the improvement has reversed decline trends between FY17 and FY19, adding the GER in upper primary enrolment in class 6 to class 8 as a percentage of the population in the age of 11 to 13 years, which was stood between FY17 and FY19, and then improved in FY22.

The FY22 school enrolment ratio stood at 26.5 crores children with respect to 19.4 lakh additional students enrolled in primary to higher secondary school levels, the Economic Survey 2023 said.

However, the survey also noted that the total enrolment of children with special needs (CWSN) in FY22 stood at 22.7 lakhs as compared to 21.9 lakhs in FY21, it showed an increase of 3.3%.

School Dropouts Rates

As per the survey, school dropout rates at all levels have witnessed a steady decline in the past recent years for boys and girls. However, the survey also stated that the improvement in the total number of schools, teachers' availability and the facilities provided in schools is expected to help in the improvement of enrolment and help in reducing the school dropout rate.

