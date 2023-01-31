Economic Survey 2023-24 LIVE Updates: Latest News by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget Economic Survey 2023-24 Live Updates: The Economic Survey by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran will be tabled in the Parliament today by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the annual budget for the next fiscal year. An Economic Survey is a review of how the economy fared in the past financial year.

The Budget Session will begin at 11 AM today - January 31, 2023, with an address from President Droupadi Murmu following which the Economic Survey will be tabled with projections from the economic growth for the 2023-24 Fiscal year. This is set to be the first address by the President in the Joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The session is set to take place in two parts first concluding on February 12 and the second session being conducted from March 13 to April 6, 2023.

Economic Survey 2023: Theme for the Economic Survey

The 2023-24 Economic Survey will contain the economic vision of India. The Survey will bring up the points related to India's Inflation levels, and pressure on the Rupee due to the tight RBI Monetary policy.

The survey will also touch upon employment conditions, private investment, infrastructure spending and improvement in the financial health of the banking sector.

What is the Economic Survey

Economic Survey is an annual document issued by the Ministry of Finance based on a review of the developments in the India Economy river over the past year.

The survey report is divided into two parts - Part A - which includes a complete review of the current economic condition of the country and Part B will consist of other issues such as health, poverty, climate change and the Human Development Index.

