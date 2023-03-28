Education Ministry Selects Around 9,000 Schools for PM SHRI Scheme, Check Details Here

Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India Scheme: According to media reports, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has selected about 9,000 schools for its flagship PM SHRI scheme from across the country. The institutions were selected from over 2.5 lakh government schools including Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) which were found eligible to apply for the tag, the officials said.

Schools were evaluated on the basis of six broad parameters i.e. curriculum, assessment, pedagogy, human resources leadership, access and infrastructure, management, monitoring and governance, inclusive practices and gender equity and beneficiary satisfaction. The senior official further added that they have shortlisted around 9,000 schools and also informed that they will be making an official announcement regarding the names of the schools very soon.

What is PM SHRI Scheme?

Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) is a new centrally sponsored scheme by the Government of India which aimed to establish more than 14,500 PM SHRI schools in the country by the Central, State, UT Government and local bodies including KVS and NVS. This scheme will nurture students so that they can become productive, engaged, contributing citizens for building an inclusive, equitable and plural society as predicted by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The PM SHRI schools aim to provide quality teaching for the psychological development of the students and create well-rounded individuals equipped with 21st century skills, whereas seven states are yet to sign the MoUs with the Education Ministry to upgrade their schools under this scheme that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 last year, the reports further added.

According to the official information, more than 20 lakh students are expected to be the direct beneficiaries of the PM SHRI scheme. The learning from these schools will extend to other schools across the country.

