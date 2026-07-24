Education Ministry Undergoes Major Reshuffle Amidst NEET Paper Leak Protest
Major reshuffle in the Education Ministry. IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education and TK Anil Kumar has been appointed Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.
A major reshuffle has been done across ministries and departments, with key changes in the Education Ministry. This comes amidst the continuing student protests over the NEET Paper leak. According to reports, senior IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, while TK Anil Kumar has been appointed Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.
As per media reports, an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Gangwar will be replacing Vineet Joshi as the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. Joshi, on the other hand, has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
The reshuffling comes amid the massive protests by students and the Cockroach Janta Party, along with the opposition, over the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
According to reports, a minister has stated that the removal of the Education Secretary is part of showing apathy to the paper leak issue. The minister further added that the replacement of the Education Secretary shows apathy regarding the paper leak issue, and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the paper leak as well as those who displayed negligence.
PM Assures Swift Action, Fact-Track Court Proceedings
The Prime Minister has mentioned the formation of a fast-track court to hear the paper leak cases, assuring strict action against those involved.
More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
The prime minister will be conducting a meeting regarding the ongoing paper leak issue. In his tweet via a video message, the prime minister acknowledged the distress caused by the paper leak issue, highlighting the students who lost their lives and the culprits who have been caught and put behind bars.
Conducting a re-exam was the need of the hour since students could not afford to lose another year for the exam. The exams were conducted for over 22 lakh students, with arrangements made to make sure the exams were conducted fairly. The NEET results were also declared on July 16, 2026. And while the news of successful candidates came in from across the country, the government could not celebrate this feat and ordered the establishment of a fast-track court to go through the paper leak cases. Authorities have been going through all the related information, and the details will be discussed in the cabinet meeting today. From Monday, with the 2nd week of the parliament commencing, the bill will be passed in the parliament without any delay.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.