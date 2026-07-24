Education Ministry Undergoes Major Reshuffle Amidst NEET Paper Leak Protest

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Major reshuffle in the Education Ministry. IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education and TK Anil Kumar has been appointed Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

A major reshuffle has been done across ministries and departments, with key changes in the Education Ministry. This comes amidst the continuing student protests over the NEET Paper leak. According to reports, senior IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, while TK Anil Kumar has been appointed Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy. As per media reports, an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Gangwar will be replacing Vineet Joshi as the Secretary of the Department of Higher Education. Joshi, on the other hand, has been appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The reshuffling comes amid the massive protests by students and the Cockroach Janta Party, along with the opposition, over the NEET paper leak, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to reports, a minister has stated that the removal of the Education Secretary is part of showing apathy to the paper leak issue. The minister further added that the replacement of the Education Secretary shows apathy regarding the paper leak issue, and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the paper leak as well as those who displayed negligence. PM Assures Swift Action, Fact-Track Court Proceedings The Prime Minister has mentioned the formation of a fast-track court to hear the paper leak cases, assuring strict action against those involved. More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026 The prime minister will be conducting a meeting regarding the ongoing paper leak issue. In his tweet via a video message, the prime minister acknowledged the distress caused by the paper leak issue, highlighting the students who lost their lives and the culprits who have been caught and put behind bars.