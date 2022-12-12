EduTech 100 Summit 2022: Registrations Open, Visit assocham.org

EduTech 100 Summit 2022: ASSOCHAM National Council on Education is conducting the Higher EduTech 100 Summit on December 14, 2022. The Summit will be attended by Educationists, Chancellors, Vice-Chancellors, Principals, Deans, Directors, and Promoters from reputed Government and Private Institutions EduTech start-Ups, Stakeholders, and students from across the country.
The institutions participating will be selected based on a comprehensive technology framework designed and approved by a set of academic, technology, and policy leaders. The summit is open to all Higher Educational Institutions without any preference. According to the details provided, the summit will showcase a list of the top 100 institutions and will have no rankings. The chief guest for the summit is Dr. (Smt.) Tamilisai Soundararajan, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Hon’ble Lt. Governor of Puducherry.
The topics discussed at the summit will be -
- Internationalization of Higher Education
- Technology-led NEP adoption
- Digital Transformation – Strategy & Roadmap
Who Should Participate
The EduTech Summit focuses on the digitization of Education and how it will work with the New NEP. Apart from the delegates from top Higher Education Institutions, the following can participate and benefit from the summit.
- Government officials
- Policymakers
- EduTech Companies
- Academicians & scholars
- Edufintech companies
- Corporate & Industry representatives
Objectives of the Summit
- To discuss the comprehensive technology framework agendas defined in NEP and how it is being brought to the last level of implementation by academic, technology, and policy leaders.
- To identify the bottlenecks and pain points of the users in the digitization process and reasons for the delays and disruptions, if any.
- To recognize and celebrate Top 100 progressive higher educational institutions in India that are leading the digital transformation to boost academic and operational excellence while implementing recommendations of the New Education Policy
