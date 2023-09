Engineers Day 2023: Know Top IITs, NITs, Engineering Colleges

Engineers Day 2023: National Engineer's Day, celebrated on September 15 commemorates the birth anniversary of engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was a civil engineer known for the construction of Krishna Raja Sagara Dam. This celebration extends beyond India, resonating in Sri Lanka and Tanzania as well. He gained renown for his pivotal contributions to addressing irrigation challenges in India.

India has emerged as the hub of engineering education with around 4,500 colleges offering more than 15 lakh Bachelor of Technology seats annually. Every year, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders from JEE Main get selected to appear for JEE Advanced. Today on Engineer’s Day take a look at the rankings of engineering colleges in India.

Engineer’s Day: Check Top IIT Colleges Here

IIT's full form is the Indian Institute of Technology. The top-ranking institutes offering engineering are dominated by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023, IIT Madras is on top. Check the list below:

NIRF Rank Engineering College 1 IIT Madras 2 IIT Delhi 3 IIT Bombay 4 IIT Kanpur 5 IIT Roorkee 6 IIT Kharagpur 7 IIT Guwahati 8 IIT Hyderabad 14 IIT Indore 15 IIT BHU 17 IIT (ISM, Dhanbad) 18 IIT Gandhinagar 22 IIT Ropar 30 IIT Jodhpur

Engineer’s Day: Check Top NIT Colleges as per NIRF Rankings

The NIRF ranking is released every year. The number of participating colleges in 2016 was 3,500 which has increased to 8,688 in 2023. Check here the top 10 NITs (National Institute of Technology) as per NIRF rankings 2023:

NIRF Rank NIT Engineering College 9 NIT Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) 12 NIT Karnataka, Surathkal 16 NIT Rourkela 21 NIT Warangal 23 NIT Calicut 37 NIT Jaipur 40 NIT Silchar 41 NIT Nagpur 43 NIT Durgapur 46 NIT Jalandhar 49 NIT Prayagraj, UP 51 NIT Delhi 56 NIT Patna 58 NIT Kurukshetra

