EWS Category Verdict: Supreme Court Upholds 10% Reservations for Admissions

SC Upholds EWS Category Reservations: The Supreme Court of India has upheld the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections for college admissions. The verdict was passed by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi, and JB Pardiwala.

According to reports, three out of five Judges ruled that providing the 10% reservation for the students does not violate the basic structure while one of the judges dissented stating that India’s Constitution does not allow exclusion.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat stated that Economic Destitution, Economic Backwardness is the backbone of this amendment and is constitutionally indefensible. He further pointed out that excluding the classes such as SC/ST/OBC is not constitutionally permissible.

Reservation Non Discriminatory says Judges

A majority of the Judges were in favour of the EWS Reservations stating that it is not discriminatory and does not alter the basic structure of the constitution. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari stated that there are issues and points determination of whether it violates basic structure and if the exclusion of backward classes from getting EWS is violating the equality code and basic structures.

Through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act 2019, the centre introduced the provisional for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Reservation in admissions and public services. The Centre in 2019 also told the Supreme Court that its law granting 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections was brought to promote ‘Social Equality’ by providing ‘Equal Opportunities to students in Higher Education and Employment to those who have been excluded by virtue of their economic status.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on January 8 and 9, 2019 and it was signed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The EWS quota is over and above the existing 50% Reservation to SC, ST and OBC categories.

