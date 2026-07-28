FAIMA Demands Rs 30,000 Stipend for MP MBBS Interns; Seeks Revision from Current Rs 14,337

The Federation of All India Medical Association, FAIMA has asked the Madhya Pradesh government to increase the monthly stipend for MBBS interns from the existing Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000. The association has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, stating that the current stipend is less considering the rising cost of living, inflation, and the demanding workload of medical interns. The demand comes amid growing calls from intern doctors and medical associations for a revision in stipend rates across the state.

FAIMA stated that MBBS interns play a vital role in the healthcare system by working long hours in outpatient departments (OPDs), inpatient wards, emergency units, operation theatres, labour rooms, and community health centres. Despite these responsibilities, interns in Madhya Pradesh receive one of the lowest stipends compared to several other states, the association claimed.