FAIMA Demands Rs 30,000 Stipend for MP MBBS Interns; Seeks Revision from Current Rs 14,337
FAIMA has demanded that the Madhya Pradesh government increase the MBBS intern stipend from Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000 per month. Check why the demand has been raised, key requests, and the latest updates.
The Federation of All India Medical Association, FAIMA has asked the Madhya Pradesh government to increase the monthly stipend for MBBS interns from the existing Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000. The association has written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, stating that the current stipend is less considering the rising cost of living, inflation, and the demanding workload of medical interns. The demand comes amid growing calls from intern doctors and medical associations for a revision in stipend rates across the state.
FAIMA stated that MBBS interns play a vital role in the healthcare system by working long hours in outpatient departments (OPDs), inpatient wards, emergency units, operation theatres, labour rooms, and community health centres. Despite these responsibilities, interns in Madhya Pradesh receive one of the lowest stipends compared to several other states, the association claimed.
Why is FAIMA Seeking a Stipend Hike?
According to the association, the present stipend of Rs 14,337 per month does not adequately support interns who undergo compulsory clinical training while handling extensive patient care responsibilities. FAIMA has requested the state government to revise the stipend to Rs 30,000 per month, stating that the increase would provide financial relief and improve the overall learning environment for future doctors.
FAIMA has written to Hon'ble Deputy CM & Health Minister Shri Rajendra Shukla Ji urging an immediate revision of the MBBS Internship Stipend in Madhya Pradesh from ₹14,337 to ₹30,000/month.— FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) July 27, 2026
Our young doctors deserve fair remuneration for their relentless service in hospitals.… pic.twitter.com/aWY28riDos
Key Demands Raised by FAIMA
- Increase the monthly MBBS intern stipend from Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000.
- Hold discussions with intern representatives and medical associations.
- Ensure timely revision of stipend in line with inflation and living expenses.
- Recognise the contribution of interns to the state's healthcare services.
Intern Doctors Highlight Financial Challenges
The demand follows representations from MBBS interns, who have highlighted that the current stipend is insufficient to meet accommodation, transportation, food, and other essential expenses during internship. Medical associations have also pointed out that several states offer significantly higher stipends, prompting calls for parity in Madhya Pradesh.
As of now, the Madhya Pradesh government has not announced any decision regarding the proposed stipend revision. Intern doctors and medical bodies are awaiting an official response from the state government.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.