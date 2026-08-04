Faridabad Teacher Murder: School Teacher Stabbed More Than 20 Times by Masked Attacker, CCTV Video Surfaces

Faridabad School Teacher Murder: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana's Faridabad where a private school teacher was reportedly stabbed more than 20 times by a masked attacker inside the school campus on Monday. The attacker entered the school, pulled the victim out of the classroom in front of students, and attacked her with a knife. The teacher later died during treatment. The CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral and is being examined by the police.

The incident has sent shock waves and anger among parents and teachers who have raised concerns over the safety and security of students and teachers in educational institutions.

Faridabad Teacher Stabbed More Than 20 Times Inside School

According to police and media reports, the victim was teaching in her classroom when the attacker entered the school compound. The attacker allegedly dragged her outside the classroom before repeatedly stabbing her. Initial reports suggest she suffered more than 20 knife wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.