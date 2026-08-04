Faridabad Teacher Murder: School Teacher Stabbed More Than 20 Times by Masked Attacker, CCTV Video Surfaces
A private school teacher in Faridabad was allegedly stabbed more than 20 times by a masked man inside the school. CCTV footage captured the attack. Attack yet again raises questions on the safety of students and teachers in schools.
Faridabad School Teacher Murder: A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana's Faridabad where a private school teacher was reportedly stabbed more than 20 times by a masked attacker inside the school campus on Monday. The attacker entered the school, pulled the victim out of the classroom in front of students, and attacked her with a knife. The teacher later died during treatment. The CCTV footage of the incident has now gone viral and is being examined by the police.
The incident has sent shock waves and anger among parents and teachers who have raised concerns over the safety and security of students and teachers in educational institutions.
Faridabad Teacher Stabbed More Than 20 Times Inside School
According to police and media reports, the victim was teaching in her classroom when the attacker entered the school compound. The attacker allegedly dragged her outside the classroom before repeatedly stabbing her. Initial reports suggest she suffered more than 20 knife wounds. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
CCTV footage shows the masked man entering the campus. Investigators have seized the CCTV recordings and are analysing them to identify the accused and reconstruct the sequence of events. Police officials are also examining other digital and forensic evidence collected from the crime scene.
Police Launch Investigation
The Haryana Police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the accused. Officials are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and other motives, though no official confirmation regarding the motive has been made so far. Authorities have appealed to the public not to speculate while the investigation is underway.
Security around the school has been increased, and police have recorded statements from school staff and witnesses.
Questions Raised Over School Security
The incident has brought back fears over security in academic institutions. Parents and educationists have demanded tighter access control, better surveillance and regular security to ensure the safety of students and staff on school campuses. Educational institutions across the region are expected to review their safety procedures following the incident.
What State and CBSE Rules Say About Safety on Campus
CBSE has strengthened school safety norms through its Affiliation Bye-Laws and related guidelines. Affiliated schools are required to follow child safety protocols issued by the Supreme Court, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, NCPCR. Schools are also expected to ensure controlled campus access, emergency preparedness, and a safe environment for students and staff.
In recent years, CBSE has also directed affiliated schools to install high-resolution CCTV cameras with audio-visual recording in key areas such as classrooms, corridors, and playgrounds, with footage retained for at least 15 days. State education departments are responsible for enforcing additional security measures, including visitor verification, deployment of security personnel, and coordination with local police wherever required.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.