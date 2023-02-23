    Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022: NBE commences Registrations at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

    National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has commenced the registration and application process for the fellowship exit examination 2022. Candidates appearing for the NBE Fellowship exit exams can check the registration and application details here. 

    Updated: Feb 23, 2023 12:37 IST
    NBE Fellowship Exit Exam 2022
    NBE Fellowship Exit Exam 2022

    Fellowship Exit Exam 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the application process for the Fellowship Exit Examinations. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the Fellowship Exit Exam applications is March 14, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the Fellowship exit exam 

    As per the schedule released, the Fellowship Exit Exam will be held in March-April 2023. The exam schedule of the Fellowship exit exam will be available through the admit card. The complete schedule to be followed after the release of the fellowship exit examination 2023 will be provided on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. 

    Fellowship Exit Examination Registration - Click Here

    Event

    Schedule

    Availability of the Information Bulletin

    February 22, 2023 onwards 

    Online Submission of the Application Form 

    February 22, 2023 (4 PM Onwards) to March 14,  2023

    Date of Examination 

    March/April 2023 

    Shall be informed to candidates through admit cards on their OEEP account. 

    Steps to complete Fellowship Exit Exam Applications

    The Fellowship Exit Exam application link is now available online. Candidates eligible to apply for the Exit examination can follow the steps provided here. 

    Step 1: Visit the NBE official website

    Step 2: Click on the Fellowship Exit Exam application link

    Step 3: Click on Fresh registrations and enter the required details

    Step 4: Enter the required details and complete the registration process

    Step 5: Enter the details in the online application form

    Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

    Also Read: NEET MDS 2023: Admit Card Out, Download at nbe.edu.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories