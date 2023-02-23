Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022: NBE commences Registrations at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Fellowship Exit Exam 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the application process for the Fellowship Exit Examinations. According to the schedule given, the last date for students to complete the Fellowship Exit Exam applications is March 14, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the Fellowship exit exam

As per the schedule released, the Fellowship Exit Exam will be held in March-April 2023. The exam schedule of the Fellowship exit exam will be available through the admit card. The complete schedule to be followed after the release of the fellowship exit examination 2023 will be provided on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

Fellowship Exit Examination Registration - Click Here

Event Schedule Availability of the Information Bulletin February 22, 2023 onwards Online Submission of the Application Form February 22, 2023 (4 PM Onwards) to March 14, 2023 Date of Examination March/April 2023 Shall be informed to candidates through admit cards on their OEEP account.

Steps to complete Fellowship Exit Exam Applications

The Fellowship Exit Exam application link is now available online. Candidates eligible to apply for the Exit examination can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the NBE official website

Step 2: Click on the Fellowship Exit Exam application link

Step 3: Click on Fresh registrations and enter the required details

Step 4: Enter the required details and complete the registration process

Step 5: Enter the details in the online application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission tab

